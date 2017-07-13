The Little Miss and Little Master of Scott County competition on Sunday evening, July 9, resulted in two youngsters receiving the 2017 titles. Wyatt English, the handsome four-year-old son of Tiarra and John English of Scottsburg, is the new Little Master. His consort is the darling Maebree Lynn Brooks, also age four, and the daughter of Maegan and Joe Brooks of Scottsburg. Runners-up in the 2017 competition were Zechariah Brickley, 5, son of Tisha and Zach Brickley of Scottsburg, and Charlee Watson, 4, the daughter of Holly and Dan Watson of Scottsburg. Little Master Wyatt attends Scottsburg Christian Preschool and is also involved with activities in kids’ church at New Bethel. He likes to sing and dance. He is a very good big brother to brother Cruise and sister Layla. He has Cecil the dog as a buddy as well as two cats, Gru and Lucy, and around 20 chickens. Family movie night with popcorn and ice cream is his favorite activity. He loves Power Rangers and Ninja Turtles. Wyatt finally decided being named Little Master was a pretty good thing. Asked if he was going to be a good Little Master, Wyatt agreed, but he was more interested in going to the Scott County Fair and enjoying some rides there. Little Miss Maebree’s special interests are watching “Scooby Doo” and drawing or coloring. She wants to be the best at everything she tries. She loves all animals and bugs; ants and slugs are her favorites. She has two dogs, Kushy and Kiefa. Maebree loves to dance and sing, too. “Are you going to be a good Little Miss for the county, Maebree?” she was asked. “Yep. Maybe they’ll take more pictures,” she suggested hopefully. Sure enough, she got her photo taken with new Miss Scott County Fair Queen Ashton Bowles after that pageant had concluded. Mr. Brickley was also eager to leave the confines of McClain Hall that evening. A budding expert in sign language, Zechariah has autism and is a student at Cornerstone Autism Center in Edinburgh. He has played t-ball and soccer but he dearly loves basketball. He also enjoys learning all he can about space, planets and stars, and his favorite is Jupiter. He’s a hands-on guy, too, and helps his dad work on cars. His favorite place to go is the Harley Davidson Motorcycle store next to his school. He’d like to be a farmer some day. Her light brown hair styled just so, Charlee Watson was delighted with her trophy and smiled every time a camera or cell phone was pointed her way. Miss Charlee loves to play with her sisters Savannah and Raleigh. During the summer, she really enjoys the family trips to Dale Hollow Lake where they boat and swim. Charlee loves the family’s toy poodle Hannah. She attends First Christian Preschool and enjoys what she learns there. She has also played basketball and soccer at the Scott County Family YMCA, and she loves the dancing classes at Lisa’s Dance Studio. The Little Miss and Master of Scott County contest is organized by the Pilot Club of Scott County as part of the line-up of events of the annual Scott County Fair. Miss Maebree and Master Wyatt will receive portraits by Mr. Foto as their prizes. All children in the contest received new bike helmets from the Pilot Club. The organization also provided the Little Miss and Master crowns and trophies. The other young men who vied for the Little Master crown included Bennett Atkinson, T.J. Combs and Preston Odegaard. Little Miss hopefuls included Alyssa Anderson, Maceigh Campbell, Addie Laine Cohn, Kady Hall, Ava Grace Herald, Lucy Alayna Marcelle, Addison McIlquham, Autumn Marie Mechuta, Carlie Nichols, Brooklyn Robinson, Marley Mykal Sebastian and Zeva Raelin Vaughn.