The Clark County Sheriff’s Department responded to a vehicle versus train accident on Wednesday afternoon, June 28, in Henryville.

Upon further investigation officers found an SUV traveling east on County Road 160 collided with a train at the rail road crossing at Pennsylvania Street in Henryville at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.

“From witness statements, the lights at the intersection were functioning and the train blew the horn,” stated Lt. Col. Scottie Maples, Public Information Officer with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

County Road 160 was closed at the accident scene for several hours for the investigation. The Indiana State Police Vehicle Accident Reconstruction Team and the Monroe Township Fire and Rescue assisted the Clark County Sheriff’s Office on scene. County Road 160 re-opened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 28.

The investigation revealed the vehicle had three occupants at the time of the accident. The driver of the vehicle, Ericka J. Fouch, 29, of Henryville, is still hospitalized in serious but stable condition (at press time).

The two passengers, Adalynn Noel Fouch, 5, and Wyatt James Isaac Fouch, 4, both of Henryville, died at the scene.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the accident.