The Scott County Come to the Fair Parade is Sunday July 9, it will begin at 3 p.m., float registration is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Scottsburg Post office.

The planned parade route will be coming down 56 as usual, around the square, them down Main Street to Lovers Lane and then to Riley Drive in to the Fairgrounds.

The float awards are different for 2017, you will be competing for the Best Commercial, Best Youth Organization, Best Automobile, Best of Parade, Most Patriotic, "We are Scott County" (a float that represents something positive in our community, Ex. another festival or volunteer organization), and finally the Best Representation of the Scott County Fair (something that promotes an event at the fair, being a 4-H show. FFA Kiddie pull or a grandstand event!) Hope to see everyone at the Scott County Fair, July 9-15!