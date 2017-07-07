Audience members at the 2017 Miss Scott County Fair Queen Pageant on Sunday evening, July 9, are going to be introduced to a dynamic group of young ladies, this year’s candidates for the crown. The pageant featuring the eight girls will begin at 7 p.m. this Sunday at 6 p.m. at Scottsburg High School’s McClain Hall. Selected by organizations and businesses to be in the pageant, the candidates reflect their years. They are an energetic group and enthusiastic about participating in the pageant, which will result in a new Queen, Fair Princess and Miss Congeniality for Scott Countians to applaud. The first two are selected by judges who reside outside the county; Miss Congeniality is a title bestowed upon the lucky recipient by the girls themselves. 2017 is the 59th year for Scott County to crown a fair queen. The new Queen will go on to represent the county at activities for all county fair queens at the Marion County Fair and the 2017 Indiana State Fair this August in Indianapolis. She will also compete for the Miss Indiana State Fair title and crown next January. When doors open at McClain Hall on Sunday evening, tickets and refreshments will be available. The event is organized by the Pilot Club of Scott County and supported by the board of directors of the Scott County Fair. Watch for the cars of fair queen candidates as they follow 2016 Miss Scott County Fair Queen Mallorie Mayer in the “Come to the Fair” parade at 3 p.m. this coming Sunday in Scottsburg. Candidates and their sponsors include: Ashton Bowles, 18, daughter of Lori and Brent Bowles of Lexington. Her sponsor is the Alpha Pi Chapter, Psi Iota Xi Sorority. Ashton is a spring honors graduate of Scottsburg High School (SHS), achieving top grades while working as a tumbling coach and waitressing at Roadhouse USA. She also gladly contributed many hours as a volunteer to conduct tumbling classes and bake sales while serving as a cheerleader and in connection with National Honor Society, Sunshine Society, 92 Won’t Do and Pep Club. Additionally, Ashton served an internship at Scott Memorial Hospital which allowed her to experience the environment of its surgical department. The internship strengthened her desire to enter the medical field. This fall, she will enter Indiana University Southeast (IUS) in New Albany to pursue her degree in nursing. She plans to become a nurse anesthetist. Whatever field she chooses, Ashton will, in her own words, “…become an exceptional healthcare professional.” In her spare time, Ashton enjoys spending time with her family and friends and serving as a positive influence for peers and in her community. Kasey Danielle Brandenburg, 17, daughter of the late Elvis Brandenburg and Kelli Wolfe and granddaughter of Phillip and Lynette Wolfe of Austin. She is sponsored by the Beta Sigma Chapter, Psi Iota Xi Sorority. Kasey will be a senior this year at Austin High School (AHS). At AHS, a lot of her time is spent with Dimensions, the school’s outstanding show choir in which she has been a member for five years. She credits community support and the devotion of her fellow choir members for the many awards the group won this past year and the trip they earned to the FAME National Choral Competition in Chicago, Il. Her school activities also include National Honor Society, volleyball, track and softball as well as competitive cheerleading. During her junior year, she studied construction at Prosser School of Technology. She was selected to serve as head junior usher by the Class of 2017 based on her academic achievements. There is always the need for volunteers, Kasey has learned, and she has devoted many hours to the Nelson Spaulding Community Clearinghouse of Scott County, United Way and at Kids First auctions. During the summer, Kasey works at Hardy Lake State Recreational Area and Taco Bell. She plans to attend Earlham College and study environmental sustainability upon her graduation with technical honors and an Academic Honors Diploma. Braedy Alexis Hall, 18, daughter of Kelly Needler of Austin and the late Jason Hall. Her sponsor is Phi Beta Psi Sorority. Exuding an air of delight, Braedy looks at her future with optimism. She just graduated from AHS with two degrees, her Academic Honors Diploma from the high school and an associate degree in general studies from Ivy Tech Community College. She also received a Work Ethic certification. Thus prepared, Braedy will be attending the University of Cincinnati this fall, where she plans to major in pre-med studies. At AHS, Braedy was a member of National Honor Society and Sunshine Society and ran a lot of miles as a four-year member of the Lady Eagles cross country team. She also competed as a member of the school’s Academic Super Bowl science and interdisciplinary squads. She is also active in ministries at Elevation Church and Scottsburg First Christian Church. Braedy said her love for children will hopefully be incorporated into her career path. Grace Elaine Hicks, 18, daughter of Peggy and Tony Hicks of Scottsburg. Scott County Moose Family Center and Lodge 2324 is her sponsor. A lifelong resident of Scott County, Grace is a member of the SHS Class of 2017, where she graduated with an Academic Honors Diploma and with the highest distinction, Magna Cum Laude. She was a four-year member of the SHS Student Council, serving as secretary her senior year, and was also a member of National Honor Society, the Scottsburg Band of Warriors, Sunshine Society and the tennis team. She has served as president of SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) and as the Scott County youth representative for the Coalition to Eliminate the Abuse of Substances (CEASe). A volunteer dance instructor at Lisa’s Dance Studio for the past five years, Grace has been a dancer for 15 years and assisted with a special needs dance group her last year. Volunteer work has also included Kids First and We Care auctions and as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army. She is finishing her technical degree at Ivy Tech this summer as well as working at Wal-Mart. This fall, she goes to Indiana State University to study insurance and risk management at the Scott College of Business. She will also participate in the college’s University Honors program and in the Networks Professional Development Program. Kaylee Alexia Perry, 17, is the daughter of Nicole Colwell of Austin and Ryan Perry. Her sponsor is Fergison’s Backhoe. Kaylee will begin her senior year at Austin High School in August where she is involved in volleyball, basketball, softball and track. As a Lady Eagle in volleyball, she was part of the team which cleaned and repaired the Austin Elementary playground. She is a recipient of the softball team’s Mental Attitude Award because of her support and encouragement of teammates. This young lady is also a member of the Dimensions Show Choir, helping that group secure the necessary points to travel to the national competition in Chicago early this spring. Kaylee is a member of National Honor Society and Sunshine Society and attends classes in the Early College Program which will allow her to graduate from high school with an associate degree in general studies. When she does graduate, Kaylee plans to attend the University of Louisville and pursue her dream of becoming an anesthesiologist. Kayla Sampson, 18, daughter of Sharon Lamaster and Kevin Sampson of Scottsburg. She is sponsored by businessman Erick Mays. Kayla is a success story in many ways. As a child, she tried to help her mother fight an addiction to drugs. Now, she honors her deceased stepfather as she follows the promise she made to him to “…make something of myself.” She has lived with her father for the past five years, taking care of her little sister, working three jobs and making good grades in school. In school, Kayla has earned many academic awards and was involved in several clubs and sports as she could pack into her days. She has been a part of SADD, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Council and National Honor Society. When she attended New Washington High School, she served as a class officer. She graduated with Cum Laude honors, an Academic Honors Diploma and New Tech High School honors as well. She also completed over 120 volunteer hours of community service in the past four years. Now, Kayla is devoting herself to her country. This past January, she signed a six-year contract with the U.S. Army National Guard. She will become a combat medic. “I couldn’t be more excited to serve our country and protect our people,” she states. Kayla plans to return to home, adopt her little sister and obtain a bachelor degree in nursing. Eventually, she plans to become a flight nurse so that she can continue her service to her community. Hannah Lynnette Sebastian, 18, is the daughter of Sherry Stout of Scottsburg and Timothy Sebastian of Austin. The Scott County Democrat Club is her sponsor. The youngest sibling in her family, Hannah is a vivacious blonde who plans to attend the Aveda Institute in Nashville, Tn., this fall to pursue a career as a cosmetologist. She is a 2017 graduate of SHS and filled her high school years with her studies, FFA, Sunshine Society and Pep Club. She was also a cheerleader for both the Warriors and Warriorettes teams. Seeing her lifelong dream to live in Nashville nearing, Hannah voices a lot of excitement about this step to “…see where life takes me. I know it’s going to be a little bit scary, but it will all be worth it,” she declares. Danielle Wells, 18, Scottsburg, is the daughter of Lishia Wells and Adam and Dawn Wells of Scottsburg. She is being sponsored by the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge 555. She credits the steadfast support of her parents and grandparents for providing her with a good set of morals and values that she will pass on to future generations. She has graduated from Scottsburg High School’s New Tech program this spring with a Core 40 and Academic Honors Diploma. Through New Tech, she completed 168 hours of volunteer work in her community, much more than what was required, and she gained trust, respect and a sense of responsibility from her experiences. She played softball throughout school but also enjoyed soccer, basketball, track and volleyball. She most enjoys working with her 15 pets, which include dogs, cats, chickens, rabbits and a lizard. Danielle is involved with Bible studies, youth meetings, camps and mission trips through Scottsburg First Christian Church. When she attends Indiana State University this fall, she plans to attend her pastor’s old church in Terre Haute and become active there as well. -30-