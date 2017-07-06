When the students from Crothersville Junior-Senior High School return to classes in August, there will be a familiar face in a new position. After the retirement of Crothersville Junior-Senior High Principal David Schill this past summer, the board of trustees has appointed Adam Robinson to serve as the school's new principal. “I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you; to the School Board, Dr. Goodin, my fellow staff and students, and the community at large. It is a privilege to have been given this opportunity to serve this wonderful school and community. This school has been my home for more than twelve years now,” noted Robinson. “I began my teaching career here in the summer of 2005, and it is the only school system I have ever known. I have the honor of being part of many lives and accomplishments by so many wonderful students and staff members,” added Robinson. “Our school system is second to none. With our partnerships with C4, Scott County School District#1, Ivy Tech and Madison Special services Unit, we are able to offer our students the choices they could not get anywhere else. We offer big city opportunities, with a small town touch. Our staff is able to learn about their students, and help them individually in a way, which is admired by other school systems,” Robinson added. “As the new principal, following in large footprints, I will do everything in my power to maintain and build upon the successes we had in the past. With high expectations and a healthy love and respect for this field, I know we will continue to do great things here at Crothersville,” Robinson concluded. -30-