The following is the arrest list for Clark County. The list is provided by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

5/30/17 Isaac Lott, 42, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony). Jordan Etheridge, 21, Henryville, 15 Day Hold. Carissa Syder, 29, Clarksville, Warrant (Felony). Amber James, 29, Clarksville, Possession of Syringe; Common Nuisance. Ashley Huddleston, 26, Greenville, Possession of Syringe; Possession of Methamphetamine; Common Nuisance. Wendel Smith, 43, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Misdemeanor). Christopher Molina, 24, Charlestown, Warrant (Felony). James Foree Jr., 19, Louisville, Warrant (Misdemeanor). Gregory Griffin, 45, Sellersburg, Warrant. John Botto, 40, New Albany, DWS: Prior. Catherine Wise, 32, New Albany, Hold for Other Agency; Theft Under $750. Kristie Gee, 34, Charlestown, Warrant. Joshua Boone, 28, Louisville, Warrant. Alonzo Johnson, 40, Louisville, Warrant. Ashley Abbton, 29, Louisville, Warrant. Kayla Haysley, 26, Louisville, Warrant. Rose Thurman, 38, Louisville, Warrant. Cory Triana, 39, Louisville, Warrant; Warrant. Terry Daffron, 51, Clarksville, Warrant.

5/31/17 Ricky Henderhan, 29, Jeffersonville, Warrant; Warrant. Jeffrey Lawson, 52, Shepherdsville, KY, Public Intoxication. Charles Whitaker, 56, Memphis, OWI: .15 BAC or Greater; OWI: Endangering a Person; Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test. Kenneth Freeman, 35, Hanover, Warrant. Bret Daughtery, 47, Seymour, OWI: 08 to less than .15 BAC. Robert Wariner, 45, Jeffersonville, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Paraphernalia. John Birkla, 35, Leavenworth, Court Order Return; Hold for Other Agency. Andrew Burroughs, 24, Bowling Green, KY, Warrant Arrest. Kendrah Smith, 39, Fayetteville, NC, Theft Under $750; Criminal Trespass. Paul Smith, 34, Fayetteville, NC, Theft Under $750; Criminal Trespass. Krystyna Euback, 25, Hanover, Deal Cocaine or Narcotic; False Informing- All other; Trafficking with Inmate: Controlled Substance; Dealing/ Manufacturing in Methamphetamine; Warrant Arrest; Warrant Arrest; Warrant Arrest. Trayce King, 26, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Misdemeanor). Brian Egan, 26, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Misdemeanor); Warrant (Felony). James Lawson, 33, Jeffersonville, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia. Allexis Simpson, 27, Corydon, Warrant (Misdemeanor). Alex Garcia- Jimmenez, 24, Louisville, Operator Never Licensed. Karyn Cornwell, 51, Orleans, Warrant (Felony). Nathan Poage, Jr., 69, Elizabethtown, KY, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Maintaining a Common Nuisance; Possession of Paraphernalia. Judith Murray, 44, Elizabethtown, KY, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Possession of Paraphernalia; Visiting a Common Nuisance- Drugs; Operator Never Licensed. Michael Haughabook, 32, Jeffersonville, Warrant; Warrant. Justin Tilley, 28, New Albany, Warrant. Joshua Clark, 25, Louisville, Warrant. Herbert Betts, Jr., 42, Sellersburg, DWS: Prior. Blaine Cooney, 25, Warrant. Ryan McFadden, 30, Madison, Warrant. Andrew Buckles, 31, Clarksville, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer; Battery Bodily Injury. Phillip Buntain, 27, Charlestown, Invasion of Privacy.

6/1/17 Ashley Hodge, 25, Clarksville, Domestic Battery: Bodily Injury. Christopher Walker, 35, Clarksville, Domestic Battery: Bodily Injury. Dejon McClure, 19, Louisville, Illegal Consumption of Alcohol by Minor; Amanda Salesman, 35, Otisco, Criminal Trespass; Possession of Methamphetamine. Orvin Ramos, 31, Clarksville, Warrant Arrest. Veascas Ray, 44, Louisville, Warrant Arrest. Joseph Combs, 43, Charlestown, Warrant Arrest. Kayla Logsdon, 29, Louisville, Battery: Bodily Injury: Other Person. Gisel Guttierrez, 25, Charlestown, Theft Under $750. Kody Warf, 21, Louisville, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice. Robert Hall, 23, Henryville, Warrant Arrest. Nathan Fanning, 19, Jeffersonville, Warrant Arrest; Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Syringe. James Hill, 35, Louisville, Theft Under $750. Derek Emerson, 33, Sellersburg, Possession of Paraphernalia. Charles Pirtle, Jr., 32, Charlestown, Warrant. Michael Jones, 38, Laconia, IN, Warrant; Warrant; Warrant. Marissa Martinez, 28, Louisville, Warrant; Warrant; Warrant.

6/2/17 Jessica Carpenter, 32, Jeffersonville, Warrant. Abdi Ahmed, 24, Louisville, Operator Never Licensed; False Informing- All other. Eric Young, 46, Louisville, Possession of Methamphetamine; Maintaining a Common Nuisance; Synthetic Identity Deception; Operator Never Licensed. Dustin Darnell, 33, Jeffersonville, Criminal Trespass. Dennis Kliessendorff, 41, Henryville, Warrant Arrest. Tabitha Young, 24, Louisville, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Possession of Syringe. James Hinton, 33, Clarksville, Battery: No Injury; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer; Criminal Mischief. Ryan Stodd, 37, Louisville, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC; OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving). Mark Todley II, 30, Clarksville, Warrant Arrest. Harold Jones, 47, Theft Under $750; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer. Clent Freeman, 40, Jeffersonville, Theft Under $750; False Informing- All other; Obstruction of Justice; Identity Deception; Hold for Other Agency. Melvin Hauschild, Jr., 64, Charlestown, Habitual Traffic Offender. Kenneth Mobley, 25, Jeffersonville, Theft Under $750; Possession of Syringe; Warrant Arrest; Warrant Arrest. Michael Anthony Lewis, Jr., 20, Jeffersonville, Warrant Arrest. Bryce Shirley, 19, Jeffersonville, Criminal Trespass. David Bottorff, Sr., Charlestown, Warrant Arrest; Warrant Arrest. Travis Williams, 39, Jeffersonville, Theft Under $750. Billy Humphries, 51, Jeffersonville, Operator Never Licensed; False Informing- All other. Anthony Alford, 27, Memphis, Leave Accident Scene/ Injury or Death. Timberly Powers, 24, Clarksville, Possession of Syringe; Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Dealing in Paraphernalia. Rolando Hernandez, 21, Jeffersonville, Reckless Driving. Jeremy Hurst, 34, Salem, Warrant Arrest. Theresa Hughes, 30, Clarksville, auto Theft. Emunde Fields, 36, Jeffersonville, Criminal Trespass. Natasha Bell, 25, Indianapolis, Hold for Other Agency.

6/3/17 James May, 50, Clarksville, Domestic Battery: Bodily Injury. Elmer Loaisiga- Bello, 21, New Orleans, LA, Leave Accident Scene/ Injury or Death; Operator Never Licensed. Suzann Wayman, 41, Clarksville, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Paraphernalia. David Hudson, 49, Shelbyville, KY, Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer; OWI: Endangering a Person. Jamison Gann, 25, Louisville, Possession of Synthetic Drug/ Synthetic Drug Lookalike Substance. Trilla Gray, 80, Sellersburg, Domestic Battery: Bodily Injury. Lindsey Mangold, 29, Vevay, IN, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug. Harry Janson, Jr., 70, Otisco, Domestic Battery: Bodily Injury. Keith Strayhorn, 34, Indianapolis, IN, Habitual Traffic Offender. William Cooper, Jr., 30, Marysville, Warrant. Tiffany Tucker, 37, Louisville, Warrant. Timothy Long, 24, Jeffersonville, Public Intoxication. Joseph Keller, 35, Taylorsville, KY, Possession of Methamphetamine; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia; Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Jerome Smith, 43, Louisville, Theft Under $750. Laquan York, 28, Jeffersonville, Theft Under $750; False Reporting- Bomb Threat; Operator Never Licensed. Anna Landrum, 24, New Albany, Public Intoxication. Christina Belviy, 19, Jeffersonville, False Reporting- Bomb Threat; Assisting a Criminal. James Guest, 30, New Albany, Warrant; Warrant; Warrant; Hold for Other Agency. Ryan Masters, 28, Clarksville, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Syringe; Maintaining a Common Nuisance. James Wallace, 23, Jeffersonville, Warrant Service- Misdemeanor; Warrant Service- Misdemeanor; Warrant Service- Misdemeanor; Warrant Service- Misdemeanor; Warrant Service- Misdemeanor; Warrant Service- Felony; Warrant Service- Felony; Warrant Service- Felony. Christy Overstreet, 38, Jeffersonville, Warrant Service- Felony. Florentina Antonio, 30, Clarksville, Battery Bodily Injury; Residential Entry; Operator Never Licensed; Leave Accident Scene/ Injury or Death. Jeffrey Dean, Jr., Jeffersonville, Warrant. Catalina Martinez, 25, Indianapolis, Operator Never Licensed. Troy Osborn, 39, Charlestown, Possession of Methamphetamine; Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Malek Jumper, 20, Jeffersonville, Robbery While Armed with Deadly Weapon; Kidnapping; Obstruction of Justice. Breanna Cahill, 24, Jeffersonville, Possession of Syringe. Brian Bott, 42, Jeffersonville, OWI: .15 BAC or Greater. Keith Daugherty, 27, Jeffersonville, Warrant Service- Felony; Identity Deception. Jesse Isaacs, 41, Jeffersonville, Possession of Syringe. Amy Rodriguez, 38, Jeffersonville, Warrant Arrest. David Spray, 38, Charlestown, Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Felony). William Sanders, Jr., 52, Louisville, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice. Adam Myers, 30, Louisville, Battery: No Injury. 6/3/17 Alona Sanders, 44, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice. Tiffany Taylor, 28, New Albany, Warrant Arrest; Warrant Arrest; Warrant Arrest; Warrant Arrest. 6/4/17 Irres Douglas, 57, Jeffersonville, OWI: Previous Conviction; OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC; OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving). Chad Godsea, 43, Jeffersonville, DWS: Prior; Warrant. Charles Lankford, 54, Jeffersonville, Possession of a Controlled Substance; Common Nuisance. Daniel Sadler, 31, Clarksville, Warrant. Steven Lee, 36, Hold for Other Agency. Anthony Mason, Jr., 29, Louisville, Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer; Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Reckless Driving. Whitney Brown, 29, Clarksville, Possession of Syringe; Theft Under $750. William Sanders, Jr., 52, Louisville, Domestic Battery: Bodily Injury. Camelio Duran, 35, New Albany, Invasion of Privacy; Malicious Mischief: Human Body Fluids/ Waste; Hold for Other Agency. Ricky Shepherd, 49, Henryville, Warrant (Felony). James Lindsey IV, 42, Charlestown, Warrant, Hold for Other Agency; Hold for Other Agency. Jordan Stykes, 19, Seymour, Disorderly Conduct; Intimidation. Kris Cross, 36, Lexington, IN, Burglary; Residential Entry; Criminal Trespass. Steven Williams, 25, Charlestown, Warrant.

6/5/17 Gilbert Mills, Jr., 25, New Middletown, IN, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Syringe; Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Drugs; DWS: Prior. Nicle Turney, 37, Louisville, Hold for Other Agency. Cathy Howard, 57, Jeffersonville, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Possession of Paraphernalia; Warrant. Charlotte Thompson, 42, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony). Christopher Shouse, 37, Louisville, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Possession Or Use of Legend Drug or Precursor. Kevin Thompson, 41, Charlestown, Possession of Syringe; False Informing- All Other. Victoria Wimp, 31, Corydon, Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Misdemeanor); Warrant (Felony). Brian McDowell, 31, New Albany, Battery: No Injury; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer; Disorderly Conduct; Public Intoxication. Dylin Taylor, 20, Charlestown, Warrant Arrest. Jazmin House, 22, New Albany, Invasion of Privacy; Criminal Trespass; Burglary; Residential Entry. Donald Doran, 63, Louisville, Panhandling. Brayden Dannenfelser, 26, Floyds Knobs, Warrant Arrest. Rod Showalter, 40, Eaton, IN, Public Intoxication; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer. Hunter Huddleson, 20, Charlestown, OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving); OWI: Endangering a Person; Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test. Mercedes Hall, 24, Clarksville, DWS: Prior; Hold for Other Agency. Marvin Mejia, 49, Clarksville, Leave Accident Scene/ Property Other Than Vehicle; Operator Never Licensed.

6/6/17 Charles Slinker, 31, Scottsburg, Possession of Syringe; Possession Or Use of Legend Drug or Precursor. Conner Givans, 19, Sellersburg, Possession of a Controlled Substance; Maintaining a common Nuisance- Drugs. Lindwood Johnson, 49, Louisville, DWS: Prior. Demond Bush, 43, Louisville, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice. Deborah Johnson, 46, Lexington, KY, Warrant Arrest. Matthew Greene, 20, Louisville, Warrant Arrest. Michael Osborne, 51, Butlerville, IN, Warrant Arrest; Hold for Other Agency. Keri Bruederle, 18, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony). Joshua King, 24, Henryville, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Trafficking With Inmate- Controlled Substance; Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice. Melody Adams, 21, New Albany, Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Felony). Edgar Ivey, 52, Jeffersonville, Possession of Methamphetamine; Warrant (Misdemeanor). Robert Sheckles, 32, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Misdemeanor). Anthony Cobb, 49, Jeffersonville, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug. Lyndsey Strong, 22, Owasso, OK, Possession of Methamphetamine; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia. Samantha Rodriguez, 23, Jeffersonville, Neglect of Dependent. Kenneth Mobley III, 32, Charlestown, Warrant. Kenneth May, 52, New Washington, OWI: .15 BAC or Greater.

6/7/17 Larry Lames, 57, Jeffersonville, Warrant. Keneath Moore, 34, New Albany, Warrant; Warrant. Joy Byerly, 29, Jeffersonville, Invasion of Privacy. Tylea Sims, 43, Jeffersonville, Warrant; Possession of Paraphernalia. Robert King, 41, clarksville, Possession of Syringe; Theft Under $750. John Doe, False Informing. Jon Morgan, 30, Scottsburg, Warrant (Felony); Hold for Other Agency. Cherok Douglas, 32, Louisville, Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Felony); Hold for Other Agency. Bradley Weathers, 24, Clarksville, Warrant (Misdemeanor). Rod Showalter, 40, Eaton, IN, Public Intoxication; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer. Terry McDowell, II, 42, Louisville, Ky, Theft Undre $750. Michael Dean, 53, Jeffersonville, Warrant Arrest. Phillip Poindexter, 63, Jeffersonville, Possession or Use of Legend Drug or Precursor. Lebron Gladden, Jr., 48, Charlestown, OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving); OWI: Endangering a Person. Cathy VanMeter, 24, New Albany, Theft Under $750; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer. Branden Bauman, 28, Louisville, Warrant Arrest. Alexander Brummet, 19, Charlestown, Possession of Methamphetamine. Jeremy Phillips, 41, Jeffersonville, Warrant Service- Misd; Hold for Other Agency. Corissa Ray, 21, Louisville, Warrant Service- Misd. Katyln Stewart, 21, Louisville, Warrant Service- Misd. Lamon White, 44, Clarksville, Warrant Service- Misd. Kyle Ward, 40, Louisville, Warrant Service- Felony. Lindsey West, 28, Louisville, Warrant Service- Felony. Dacia Smith, 29, New Albany, Warrant Service- Felony; Warrant Service- Felony. Demetrius Weathers, 37, Louisville, Warrant Service- Misd. Rebecca Mitchell, 44, Memphis, DWS: Prior. Jordan Amos, 25, New Albany, Warrant Service- Felony. Adam Persons, 26, Louisville, Warrant Service- Felony. Charles Mattingly, 21, Warrant Service- Misd. Gary Grace, 78, Jeffersonville, Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test.

6/8/17 Austin Gray, 28, Sellersburg, Warrant Service- Felony; Possession of Paraphernalia; Possession of Syringe. Shanda Asher, 23, Jeffersonville, Warrant Service- Misd. Blaine Cooney, 25, Possession of Methamphetamine. Paul Hamm, 35, Marengo, IN, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Paraphernalia. Christopher Wilder, 35, Operator Never Licensed; Possession of Syringe; Possession of Methamphetamine. Isaac Gibson, 28, Warrant (Misd). Bradley Gordon, 52, Warrant Arrest. Quaontus Rush, 28, Warrant (Misd); Warrant (Misd). Cassandra Marcum, 31, Warrant. William Reidinger, Jr., 24, Warrant. Larry Dunn, 43, Warrant. Kenley Brown, 21, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia; DWS: Prior. Tyler Traver, 32, Warrant Service- Felony; Warrant Service- Felony; Warrant Service- Felony; Warrant Service- Felony; Warrant Service- Misd.

6/9/17 Jacob Greenwell, 21, Invasion of Privacy. Brianna Jackson, 19, Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia. Dale James, Jr., 28, DWS: Prior; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer. Brian Hootman, 41, Obstruction of Justice; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia; Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice. Andrew Holley, 38, Criminal Mischief; Theft Under $750. Michael Wigginton, 23, OWI: .08 to Less than .15 BAC; Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Reckless Driving; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia; Dealing Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish; OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving); OWI (Stop For Reason Other Than Erratic Driving). Andrew Holley, 38, Jeffersonville, Theft Under $750; Criminal Mischief. Rebecca Johnson, 44, Clarksville, Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Felony). Christina Slaughter, 29, Jeffersonville, Warrant. James Cook, 45, Jeffersonville, Invasion of Privacy. Logan Ferree, 27, Jeffersonville, Warrant. Ronald Brandenburg, Jr., 35, New Washington, Warrant Arrest. Jason Beckham, 27, Indianapolis, Warrant Arrest. Dakota Walter, 22, Indianapolis, Warrant Arrest. Richard Bruckert, 32, Jeffersonville, Possession of Syringe. Krystal Murphy, 33, Jeffersonville, Warrant Arrest. James Johnson, 36, Louisville, Theft Under $750; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia; Possession of Methamphetamine. Peter Roberts, Jr., 26, Borden, Warrant Arrest. Lauren Saylor, 26, Georgetown, Warrant (Misdemeanor). Richard Rake, 56, New Albany, Warrant (Felony). Nicholas Salesman, 29, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony); Hold for Other Agency. Michael Lewis, Jr., 20, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony). Nicholas Barton, 22, Clarksville, DWS: Prior. Isiah Orndorff, 33, Warrant (Misdemeanor). Wyatt Thompson, 28, Sellersburg, Fraud. Lloyd White, III, 19, Louisville, Operator Never Licensed. Rodney Frierson, 60, Jeffersonville, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC. Darrel Callaway, 59, Pekin, Public Intoxication. India McGhee, 24, Jeffersonville, OWI: Greater than .15 BAC; OWI: Endangering a Person. Michael Hall, 44, Jeffersonville, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC; OWI: Endangering a Person; Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test. Chester Rice, 53, Austin, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC. Christopher Thacker, 21, Criminal Mischief; Disorderly Conduct; Public Intoxication.

6/10/17 Alexzandria Graham, 24, Jeffersonville, Criminal Trespass. Raymond Strange, 48, Clarksville, OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving); Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test. Henry Delaney, 49, Memphis, Possession of Methamphetamine; Common Nuisance; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia. Anthony Crosby, Jr., 22, Charlestown, Hold for Other Agency. Shannon Johnston, 38, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Felony). David Thompson, 58, Louisville, Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Felony). Griffin Beardmore, 24, Louisville, Warrant (Felony). Nicholas Eckley, 21, Louisville, Warrant (Felony). Kenneth Wilson, 66, Louisville, Warrant. Anthony Rainbolt, 25, New Albany, Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Felony). Bethany Amburgey, 19, Charlestown, Possession of Methamphetamine; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia; Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Sebaiki King, 25, Louisville, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice. Kevin Buckner, 59, Charlestown, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Paraphernalia; Maintaining a Common Nuisance; Obstruction of Justice. William Peters, 51, Louisville, Warrant Service- Felony. Maranda Dunn, 29, Jeffersonville, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC; OWI: Endangering a Person; Neglect of Dependent; DWS: Prior. Hannah McGinnis, 38, Jeffersonville, Warrant Service- Misd. Brandy Ball, 33, Sellersburg, Possession of Controlled Substance w/500 feet of school; Reckless Driving. Mark Hedgespeth, 37, Clarksville, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Possession of Syringe; Maintaining a Common Nuisance; Operator Never Licensed; Obstruction of Justice. Randal Carman, II, 34, Clarksville, Warrant; Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession or Use of Legend Drug or Precursor. Shelbie Fields, 21, Austin, Operator Never Licensed.

6/11/17 David Johnson, 22, Shepardsville, KY, Operator Never Licensed. Sean Powell, 31, Henryville, Warrant Service- Misd.; Warrant Service- Misd; Warrant. Bobbi Cain, 44, Marysville, Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test; OWI: Endangering a Person. Damien Holbrook, 35, Jeffersonville, OWI: .15 BAC or Greater. Duffy Bechtloff, 39, Louisville, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC; OWI (Stop for Reason Other than Erratic Driving). Richard Cozart, 39, New Albany, DWS (Criminal Suspension). Rosa Cintron, 26, Jeffersonville, Criminal Trespass. Amber Wilson, 26, Jeffersonville, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC. Michael McCory, 56, OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC. Nathan Swift, 40, New Albany, Hold for Other Agency; Neglect of Dependent. Elizabeth Waltman, 50, Clarksville, OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving); Leave Accident Scene/ Prop Dam/ Attended Veh. Lisa Tesch, 45, Charlestown, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Maintaining a Common Nuisance; DWS: Prior. Jeffrey Weber, 61, Charlestown, OWI: Endangering a Person; OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC. Ashley Hodges, 25, Louisville, Possession of Syringe; Theft Under $750. Tyler Ray, 26, Charlestown, DWS: Prior. Gregory Basham, 36, Clarksville, OWI: Endangering a Person; Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test.

6/12/17 Ajaib Kang, 49, Charlestown, OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving); OWI: Endangering a Person; Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test.