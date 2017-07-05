Prepaid transponders available

at Speedway locations



Drivers have another option for purchasing RiverLink transponders. RiverLink starter kits are now available at Speedway locations throughout Indiana and Kentucky. The kit includes a RiverLink prepaid transponder that can be used on the three tolled bridges connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana, a reload card and a RiverLink customer agreement. The retail kits are sold at all Speedway locations and should be in stock at all 381 stores in the two states. The transponders are sold at 258 Speedway locations in Indiana and 123 locations in Kentucky. Additional retailers are expected in the future. Drivers do not need to register their transponder or their car to use the prepaid transponder. They simply need to purchase the kit and activate it at the store register. The RiverLink starter kit can be found with other prepaid cards and gift cards in Speedway stores. Using a RiverLink Starter Kit Purchasing and using a RiverLink retail kit is easy: *Load $20 to $500 on the transponder at checkout. There is a one-time activation fee of $3. *Place the transponder on the inside of the car windshield as instructed. *The RiverLink prepaid transponder is ready to use on any of the three Louisville- Southern Indiana Ohio River tolled bridges. *Keep the RiverLink card and use it to reload the prepaid RiverLink transponder at a participating Speedway location. The minimum balance to reload a prepaid transponder is $20. There is a $1.50 reloading fee every time money is added to the transponder. Money can only be added to a prepaid retail transponder by using the reload card at a participating Speedway location, not a RiverLink customer service center. A positive account balance is required to pay the lowest toll rates. If the prepaid retail RiverLink transponder reaches a zero balance, drivers will pay the higher toll rates, and receive an invoice in the mail. The tolled bridges are the I-65 Abraham Lincoln Bridge, the 1-65 Kennedy Bridge and the SR 265 Lewis and Clark Bridge. Customers can call 855-RIV-LINK (855-748-5465) to check the balance on the reloadable, prepaid transponder. The transponder number, located on the back of the reload card is needed. The number is also available on the RiverLink local transponder. RiverLink local transponders are non-transferable and can’t be moved from vehicle to vehicle. If a driver attempts to remove the transponder from the windshield, the transponder will be destroyed. Registering a RiverLink Prepaid Transponder Drivers can choose to register prepaid transponders to eliminate reloading fees and to access additional services. Registering the transponder allows customers to better manage their RiverLink account. Customers can check account balances and add money to the account online, through the automated phone system or by talking to a customer service representative. To register a prepaid transponder purchased at a retail location: *Call 855-RIV-LINK (855-748-5465) or visit a RiverLink customer service center. *Provide personal and vehicle information (license number, year, make, model and color) to register the transponder. *Enjoy the full benefits of a RiverLink prepaid account, with no reloading fees, access to auto-replenishment and access to account statements. RiverLink is all-electronic tolling with no stopping, no slowing, no lines and no coin machines. Toll rates range from $2 to $12 depending on the size of the vehicles. Drivers with prepaid accounts and transponders pay the lowest rates. For drivers without prepaid accounts and transponders, cameras capture an image of the license plate and an invoice is mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle. There’s no need for driver to take any action until the invoice arrives. Initial invoices are for tolls owed, and do not include additional fees. Find more information on RiverLink tolling including answers to frequently-asked questions at www.RiverLink.com. Find more details on the Louisville- Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges Project at www.kyinbridges.com.