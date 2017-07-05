Believe it or not, the 2017 68th annual Scott County Fair is here again. The Fair runs through Sunday, July 9 through Saturday, July 15. Residents anticipating visits to the fairgrounds on U.S. Highway 31 South can begin salivating right now, imagining the aromas of delicious food coming from the midway and local vendors as well as the fairgrounds restaurant operated by the Scottsburg Band Parents with their daily specials and famous pork chops and other booths offered by the Scott County FFA and other organizations with food booths featuring tacos-in-a-bag, cold drinks, homemade ice cream, pork burgers and the like. The Scott County Fair conjures up different reactions in every person, from having the chance to exhibit projects in either the 4-H or Open Class buildings and merchants setting up booths to bring their products or valuable information to fairgoers. Most importantly, it is also a time for 4-H members to exhibit their animals and prepare some of them for the annual livestock auction. To some, the fair just means coming to the fairgrounds to visit with old friends and to make new friends while enjoying a bite to eat, watching some entertainment on the pavilion or attending one of the many grandstand attractions scheduled nightly at the Fair. This is also the time, as far as most youngsters and teenagers and many adults are concerned, to hit the midway for some exciting spinning and tumbling on the amusement rides. The Scott County Friends of Hardy Lake will also be operating a display and booth at the DNR building as well this year with birds of prey, fish, turtles, frogs, a bald eagle, snakes, and many other mounted animals. This newspaper staff is publishing its annual publication of the free The Daily Fair News, which will be distributed throughout the Fair Monday through Friday. The newspaper will include highlights of the events of the Fair, so visitors are encouraged to pick up copies while visiting the Fair. Limited copies of each Daily Fair News will also be available at these newspapers’ office, located at 730 North Gardner in Scottsburg. Free entertainment will be featured at the Pavilion shelterhouse Sunday through Saturday. There will be line dancing, music, (bluegrass, gospel, country). Fikes Fiesta Rides will operating the rides on the midway during the week of the fair. Stop by the carnival office to find out the daily discount bracelets and their costs and operating schedule. Kiddie Day will be Wednesday, July 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be no admission charged to enter the fairgrounds this year. For additional information on events at the grandstands contact the Scott County Fairgrounds office at 752-7737. The 4-H Office number is 752-8450. 2017 SCOTT COUNTY 4-H FAIR WEEK CALENDAR On Monday, July 10, at 8 a.m. the Alpaca Show will begin at the 4-H Show Arena. Rabbit weigh-in will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday, July 10. The 4-H Rabbit Showmanship will begin at 12 noon in the 4-H Show Arena on Monday, July 10. The 4-H Goat Show will take place on Monday, July 10, at 5 p.m. in the 4-H Show Arena. The 4-H Building will open on Monday, July 10, at 5 p.m. On Tuesday, July 11, the beef weigh-in will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Also on Tuesday, July 11 at 9:30 a.m. the Pigeon Show will begin, followed by the 4-H Poultry Show at 11 a.m. in the 4-H Show Arena. On Tuesday, July 11, at 5 p.m. the 4-H Sheep Show will be held in the 4-H Show Arena. The 4-H Building will open on Tuesday, July 10, at 5 p.m. The 4-H Swine Show will take place on Wednesday, July 12, starting at 8 a.m. in the 4-H Show Arena. The 4-H Buildings will open at 12 noon during Kiddie Day at the Fair on Wednesday, July 12. The 4-H Rabbit Show will begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 in the 4-H Show Arena. On Thursday, July 13, at 9 a.m. the 4-H Beef Show will be held in the 4-H Show Arena.. At 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, the 4-H Round Robin Show will be held in the 4-H Show Arena. The 4-H Building will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. All non-auction animals may leave the fairgrounds at 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 15. On Friday, July 14, by noon, all non-auction animals may leave the fairgrounds. The 4-H Building will be open at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14. The annual 4-H Livestock Auction will take place in the 4-H Show Arena, starting at 6 p.m. 4-H Projects may be picked up in the 4-H Building between 8 and 9 p.m. on Firday, July 14 or from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15. Any projects not picked up by 11 a.m. will be discarded. Grandstand Activities: The first grandstand event of the 2017 fair will begin on Sunday, July 9, with Races (featuring ILMS, Super Stocks, Pure Stocks, Hornets) starting at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 for Grandstand Pass or $25 for Pit Pass. Also that evening at Scottsburg High School the Queen Contest will take place at 7 p.m. The Little Miss and Master Pageant will begin at 6 p.m. The event is hosted by the Pilot Club of Scott County. Admission will be charged. On Monday, July 10, a concert will be held on starting at 7 p.m. featuring Josh Colwell, Kayce Sexton and Why Not Why. Auto Cross will be held held on Tuesday, July 11, starting at 7 p.m. Admission will be charged! Sprint Car Races and Mini Enduro will be the featured event on Wednesday, July 12, starting at 7 p.m. Admission will be $10 for grandstand pass or $25 pit pass. Motocross will take place on Thursday, July 13, starting at 7 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m., sign-up at 5 p.m., practice at 6 p.m. Admission will be charged. The Battle of the Bluegrass Truck and Tractor Pull starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 14. Admission will be charged. Finishing out the fair on Saturday evening, Saturday, July 15, will be the Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. Admission will be charged.