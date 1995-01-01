Gretchen Ann Leis is the daughter of Chris and Lesle Leis. Her sponsor is the Salem Rotary Club.

Gretchen is seventeen years old with brown hair and brown eyes. She attends Salem High School, where she will be a senior in the fall. She is the president of the Washington County Youth Foundation, a nine-year 4-H member, a 4-H camp counselor, and a Kids Cancer Alliance Summer Camp volunteer. She is involved with Jr. Leaders, Friends of Salem Public Library, “Crushers,” and the Salvation Army. She is also a volleyball coach.

Gretchen is the Senior Class President, NHS Vice President, and Science Club Vice President. She is involved in Student Council, Fellowship Christian Athletes, Lion Mentors, Academic Bowl, Spanish Club, choir, and the Booster Club, and she is also on the volleyball team. Gretchen enjoys spending time with her family, playing volleyball, and being outdoors.

Gretchen’s escort is Camryn Kearschner, daughter of Jared and Jenny Kearschner. She attends Bradie Shrum Elementary School and enjoys going swimming and dancing. Her favorite TV show is “Bubble Guppies,” and she likes to play with her babydolls and her little sister, Chloe.

2017 marks the 57th year of the Washington County Fair Queen Pageant. The former Washington County Fair Queens from 1960-2016 are listed below.

Mickey Miller (1960), Janie Rutherford (1961), Linda Walker (1962), Terry Bundy (1963), Phyllis Wade (1964), Debbie Young (1965), Nancy Lopp (1966), Shiela Hoefler (1967), Jill Colglazier (1968), Robin Geralde (1969), Patty Feree (1970), Mary Ann Loftus (1971), Debbie Cole (1972), Linda Baker (1973), Dawn Loftus (1974), Wanda McClure (1975), Venita Hubbard (1976), Marquetta Hubbard (1977), Barbara Walton (1978), Melanie Graves (1979), Kim Huff (1980), Holly Hedrick (1981), Jill Smith (1982), Jane Bush (1983), Lisa Martin (1984), Susan Owens (1985), Shannon Clark (1986), Lana Starr (1987), Felicia Renaker (1988), Mia Maudlin (1989), Gwen Kearschner (1990), Betsy Pyle (1991), Dawn Dean (1992), Angela Richardson (1993), Tamayra Hoyt (1994), Audranel Batt (1995), Jennifer Dewees (1996), Lara Smedley (1997), Dawn Green (1998), Kelly Hoar (1999), Stephanie Sharp (2000), Melissa Chastain (2001), Annie Napier (2002), Darcie Green (2003), Megan Woodward (2004), Heather Kidd (2005), Crystal Roberts (2006), McKenzie Allen (2007), Brook Agan (2008), Abigail Coomer (2009), Erin Tyler (2010), Mallery Deaton (2011), Erica Ewen (2012), Chelsi Casey (2013), Elizabeth Catlin (2014), Madison Bills (2015), Corabelle Tally (2016), Gretchen Leis (2017).

