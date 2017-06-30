An Austin reserve officer and his passenger were reported as slightly injured in a motorcycle crash on Little York Road recently.

The spill took place just before 4:30 p.m. as Raymond A. Richie, 55, and Dianna Richie were traveling west along the country road on Richie’s 2005 Yamaha motorcycle. The couple was passing an eastbound white bucket truck with a red boom that was filled with tree branches.

As the couple began to pass the truck, Richie said a four-foot-long piece of wood fell out of the truck. He hit the branch and the motorcycle went out of control, ending up in a roadside ditch just before the intersection with Finley Firehouse Road.

Dianna Richie experienced chest pain following the mishap. She had been wearing a helmet. Raymond Richie had unspecified injuries. Both went to Scott Memorial Hospital to be evaluated. They were released that evening.

Deputy Rodney Rudder actually passed the white truck as he sped toward the accident site. Now, the public is being asked to assist the Sheriff’s Department in locating the truck. Reportedly, several pieces of wood fell from the truck as it traveled Little York Road.

Anyone having any information about the truck or the driver is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 812-752-8400 or its 24-hour tip line at 812-752-7898.

Property damage from the mishap was estimated at up to $25,000 by the deputy.

-30-