From Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 14, the Lions Pavilion at the Scott County Fairgrounds will be filled with music.

Performers will entertain visitors to the Scott County Fair free of charge. Bring a lawn chair or sit on the bleachers offered. Bobby Deal of Spare Change Music has arranged the following entertainers:

?Monday: Gospel Night will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature Lisa Herald and Family, Redemption’s Cross and The Colwells.

?Tuesday: Bluegrass Night begins at 6 p.m. Featured are Backwoods Bluegrass, James White and Deer Creek, Michael Cleveland, Josh Richards and Brian Allen.

?Wednesday: “Rock Oldies and Classic Rock” Night will start at 7 p.m. Musician Brian Fink and the Alley Katz of Louisville will appear.

?Thursday: Get your dancing shoes on! Line dancing will start at 7 p.m., and the audience is invited to jump in and enjoy.

?Friday: Country Rock Night begins at 7 p.m. at the Pavilion. Performers will include Matthew Williams, FE Project and Shiddy Hat Song.

