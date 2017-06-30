Don’t worry about being bored this summer and fall! It’s festival time in Scott County! The big granddaddy of them all, the Scott County Fair, begins Sunday, July 9, with its “Come to the Fair” Parade and doesn’t close until the last demo car gives up the ghost on Saturday night, July 15. Grandstand events are planned for each evening of the Fair. For more information, visit the Scott County Fair Board (Indiana) on Facebook or scottcountyfairgrounds.com. Other festivals scheduled to attract families with free entertainment, great eats, interesting booths and lots of activities include: ? Scott County MaterFest on Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22, on the downtown Scottsburg courtyard. Food trucks, booths, bubbles, farm toy display, lots of tomatoes and a karaoke contest mark this event as a one of a kind festival honoring the county’s agricultural heritage. ? Pig Roast in the Park on Friday and Saturday, August 11 and 12, in Scottsburg’s Beechwood Park. This event features softball and other tournaments, a pulled pork dinner, music, fireworks and a drawing for a rustic, furnished playhouse/workshop/backyard getaway. ? Leota Frolic on Friday and Saturday, August 25 and 26, in the Finley Township village of Leota which features the only covered bridge in Scott County. Set a spell and enjoy the music, folks and booths. Food provided by the Finley Township Volunteer Fire Department. ? Scottsburg Airport Fly-In on Friday and Saturday, September 8 and 9, at the privately owned airport maintained on South Lake Road, Scottsburg. Visit and enjoy talking with the Indy Air Hogs. Members of the organization will be flying their single-person paragliders mornings and late afternoons/evenings, depending on weather conditions. Saturday ends with a fabulous fireworks display preceded by release of lighted Japanese lanterns. ? Museum Quilters’ Quilt Show on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 8 to 10, at the Scott County Heritage Center and Museum on South Main Street, Scottsburg. Gaze at an eclectic collection of quilts, pillows, wall hangings and more and vote for your favorite. ? Austin Firemen’s Festival on Friday and Saturday, October 13 and 14, on the grounds of the Jennings Township Volunteer Fire Department in downtown Austin. Fish will be fried and consumed and plenty of booths are promised as well as musical entertainment all the time and hayrides in the evenings. ? Scottsburg Main Street’s Halloween Night in downtown Scottsburg. Over 1,300 children enjoyed this event with their parents last year, thanks to supporting businesses on and around the square and summer-like weather. Dress up and visit each business to receive candy and other treats. The date of this free event will be announced later.