Celebrating 25 years, the annual Good Neighbor awards presented this year during the banquet on Friday evening, June 16, were given to one of Scottsburg’s newest industries, a Cub Scout pack and the Scott County Heritage Center and Museum. The Good Neighbor event was created in 1992 by leaders in the community to recognize those groups, individuals and businesses which adhere to the volunteer spirit and make their community better for their involvement. Samtec, located off South Lake Road and headed by manager Craig Mull, has brought dozens of new jobs to Scott County. The facility is high tech and compliments the Mid-America Science Park, which sits to its west. Mull and staff have settled into Scott County well, noted Scottsburg Mayor Bill Graham. “Samtec represents the future for this area of southern Indiana. They are community-minded and are a very good neighbor for this county to have,” stated the Mayor when the company was introduced as a nominee in the Business/Industry category. The Mayor was also complimentary about the category’s other nominees for 2017. Those included Home Helpers, Signature Countertops and Taco Bell. Cub Scout Pack 4023, K-Kids and the Scott County Youth Grant-Making Council were the nominees in the youth group category of Church/School/Civic/Other. The Cub Scouts won the award, thanks to the many projects their members tackle during the year, including the annual Hardy Lake Sweep. Mayor Graham complimented the Cub Scouts for their many community projects. In the adult division of that category, the Scott County Heritage Center and Museum received the 2017 Good Neighbor award. ABATE, a charitable organization operated by motorcyclists, and Blessings for Prom, an organization which helps high school students with clothing and shoes so they can attend and enjoy their schools’ proms, were also nominees. The county museum “…has always struggled to stay open and offers visitors a look into the county’s past,” related Mayor Graham. “It is a great asset to our community, and we appreciate those who are serving and have served on its boards for keeping our history safe for future generations to enjoy.” A CASA volunteer, Laura Howard was honored as the Individual Adult recipient of a Good Neighbor award. Those also nominated for this category included Tracy Patton, Steve and Missy Sadler, Jennifer Spicer and Lisa Sutton. “What marks all of these people is their willingness to serve in any capacity which helps others,” stated Mayor Graham. There were six nominees in the Individual Youth category. James Wuerzburger, a fall senior at Scottsburg High School and an Eagle Scout, was the winner. His parents are Holt and Becky Wuerzburger. Mayor Graham said all of the nominees “…make us proud that they call Scott County home.” The group included Makalynn Brown, Kami Owens, Alexa Parker, Emma Waskom and Madyson White. Certificates were presented to students which escorted nominees that evening. The group included Hannah Brown, Sadie Fugate, Jaiden Herald, Abby Johanningsmeier, Eliza Mount, Izzy Myszak, Olivia Reul, Maddy Shelton and Sarah Thomas. 2017 Good Neighbor sponsors were Austin Tri-Hawk Automotive, Burris Electric, the City of Austin, Collins Funeral Home, John Jones GM City, LATCO/Selby House Inc., Medical Arts Pharmacy, Miller Heating and Cooling, Morgan Foods Inc., the Pilot Club of Scott County, R.L. Vuckson Excavating Inc., Rauch Inc. Saegesser Engineering Inc., Samtec, Scott County Community Foundation, Scott County Moose Family Center and Lodge 2324, Scott County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6582, Scott Memorial Hospital, Signature Countertops, Stewart & Hoagland Funeral Home and Services, Taco Bell, Temple and Temple and WesBanco Inc. Live broadcasts of the program were aired on Scott County Community Channel 25, Warner Cable/Spectrum, and streamed live on Facebook. Ed Amick served as narrator. Director was Joe Smith. -30-