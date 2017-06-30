On Thursday, June 29, at around 2:15 pm, a trooper from the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg began to initiate a traffic stop on a tan Nissan Altima on State Road #56 near Salem for a traffic violation. When the trooper got behind the tan Nissan Altima he noticed it matched the description of a vehicle that he had received information on a couple of days earlier that could be driven by or occupied by an escaped convict out of the state of Kentucky. As the trooper turned on his emergency lights the vehicle pulled into a driveway then it fled east on State Road #56. As the trooper pursued the fleeing vehicle it traveled into Scott County and then turned south on Boatman Road in Scott County. Shortly after turning south on Boatman Road the driver of the vehicle pulled off of the road and the driver and female passenger fled into a wooded area. A perimeter was established by officers and shortly after this both of the subjects were taken into custody. No one was injured and no vehicles were damaged during the pursuit. Arrested #1-Driver and escapee from Kentucky, Anthony Ray White, 49, from Mt. Washington, KY. He was wanted from the state of Kentucky for Escape and his Indiana charges are Fleeing Law Enforcement. Arrested #2-Passenger, Kelly Ann Dooley, 40, from Mt. Washington, KY. She was charged with Escape from the state of Kentucky and with Fleeing Law Enforcement in Indiana. All information about both subjects Kentucky charges must be obtained from the Kentucky State Police. Both subjects were incarcerated at the Scott County Jail awaiting their first court appearance in Indiana and extradition to Kentucky. Later in day shortly after 5:00 pm, Louisville, KY Metro Police Department entered the state of Indiana pursuing a red Ford Ranger pickup truck in which the driver was wanted for Robbery. When the pursuit entered the state of Indiana the Louisville Metro Police Department requested the Indiana State Police assume the lead in the pursuit. The pursuit traveled from Interstate #64 onto Interstate #265 and then onto several city and county roads in and around New Albany before officers were able to set spike strips at the intersection of St. Joseph Road and State Road #111 in Floyd County. The driver of the red Ford Ranger ran over the spike strips and his tire deflated. The driver then drove into an open field on St Joseph Road where the pursuit came to a stop. After a short struggle, the driver was taken into custody. Arrested-Robert G. Ellis, II, from Moorman Road in Louisville, KY. Contact Louisville, KY Metro Police Department for his charges in the state of Kentucky. His Indiana charge is Fleeing/Resisting Law Enforcement. He was transported to the Hospital in Floyd County by Floyd County EMS complaining of pain. Troopers are at the hospital awaiting his release so he can be transported to the Floyd County Jail. This pursuit lasted approximately 30 minutes in the state of Indiana. During the pursuit in Indiana there were no serious injuries. No Indiana police cars were damaged however, contact the Louisville Metro Police Department to check for damage to their vehicles.