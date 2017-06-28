Deputies learned during their investigation and witness statements, a blue, 2000 Jeep Cherokee driven by Jerry Elliott, 52, of Salem, had been traveling south on State Road 39.

A press release issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department said that Elliott lost control of the vehicle, striking an embankment on the west side of the roadway, coming to rest on its top.

Passenger Imogene Hall, 55 of Crothersville, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Elliott was transported to St. Vincent-Salem Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries. He was then transported to the Washington County Detention Center and processed on alcohol related charges.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department was assisted at the scene by Washington County EMS, Gibson Township Fire Department, Salem Fire Department, Wilcox Towing and the Washington County Coroner’s Office.

Deputy Brad Naugle was the investigating officer.