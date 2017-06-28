The Scott County 4-H Program has announced the following important dates and events for the Scott County Fair. On Thursday, July 6, at 5:30 p.m., the 4-H will be hosting its annual Color Run at the Scott County Fairgrounds. Also on July 6, at 6 p.m. the 4-H Barns will be cleaned up for the upcoming fair. Project check-ins will be conducted on Thursday, July 6, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and Friday, July 7, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. On Saturday, July 8, from 9 to 10 a.m. perishable projects will have their open judging during check-in. At 10:30 a.m. open judging for all other projects previously checked in will begin. The 4-H Horse and Pony Show will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, and lasting throughout the afternoon in the 4-H Horse Show Arena. In case of inclement weather it will be held in the inside show arena. On Sunday, July 9, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon – Swine and Sheep weigh-in be held. On Sunday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon will be the goat weigh-in. All animals are due on the fairgrounds by 12 noon on July 9. Pigeon weigh-in will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 9. Poultry weigh-in will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 9. The Scott County Fair Parade will start at 3 p.m. The FFA Kiddie Tractor Pull will be held in front of the FFA Building at the Scott County Fairgrounds immediately following the parade on Sunday, July 9. The 4-H Building will open on Sunday, July 9, at 5 p.m. On Monday, July 10, at 8 a.m. the Alpaca Show will begin at the 4-H Show Arena. Rabbit weigh-in will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday, July 10. The 4-H Rabbit Showmanship will begin at 12 noon in the 4-H Show Arena on Monday, July 10. The 4-H Goat Show will take place on Monday, July 10, at 5 p.m. in the 4-H Show Arena. The 4-H Building will open on Monday, July 10, at 5 p.m. On Tuesday, July 11, the beef weigh-in will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Also on Tuesday, July 11 at 9:30 a.m. the Pigeon Show will begin, followed by the 4-H Poultry Show at 11 a.m. in the 4-H Show Arena. On Tuesday, July 11, at 5 p.m. the 4-H Sheep Show will be held in the 4-H Show Arena. The 4-H Building will open on Tuesday, July 10, at 5 p.m. The 4-H Swine Show will take place on Wednesday, July 12, starting at 8 a.m. in the 4-H Show Arena. The 4-H Buildings will open at 12 noon during Kiddie Day at the Fair on Wednesday, July 12. The 4-H Rabbit Show will begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 in the 4-H Show Arena. On Thursday, July 13, at 9 a.m. the 4-H Beef Show will be held in the 4-H Show Arena.. At 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, the 4-H Round Robin Show will be held in the 4-H Show Arena. The 4-H Building will open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. All non-auction animals may leave the fairgrounds at 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 15. On Friday, July 14, by noon, all non-auction animals may leave the fairgrounds. The 4-H Building will be open at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14. The annual 4-H Livestock Auction will take place in the 4-H Show Arena, starting at 6 p.m. 4-H Projects may be picked up in the 4-H Building between 8 and 9 p.m. on Firday, July 14 or from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15. Any projects not picked up by 11 a.m. will be discarded. The community is invited to come out and support the local 4-H members.