City on a Hill Church in Scottsburg has partnered with coaches, local schools, the Health Department, and local Salons to offer a “Back to School” clinic on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic will meet school/state required health entrances like kindergarten physicals, immunizations, dental/vision screens and sport physicals. For the Kindergartener entering school in the fall, this is their one stop shop for all their entrance requirements! Other services will be offered as well, like blood pressure & glucose screenings, general non-urgent medical care, hair cuts, Chiropractic care, food vouchers, a hot meal, and safe children activities. If anyone is interested in volunteering please register join us on July 29! They need medical and non medical volunteers. Those interested don’t have to be a doctor or a preacher to volunteer- Just a passion to serve Christ and love people. There is a place for everyone to serve. Some of the areas we need volunteers are: traffic control, food servers, advocates, physicians, registered nurses, registration, childcare, face painters, flow coordinators, singers, instrument players, stylists, beauticians, social Workers, and lots more. The free medical clinic will include:

Sports Physicals

Pre-school and kindergarten physicals

All school required immunizations (Dtap, Polio, MMR, Varicella, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, HPV, Tdap, MCV4, Meningococcal B)

Primary non-urgent medical care exams (cold, flu, allergy symptoms/aches and pains)

Dental and vision screening

Blood pressure and glucose screening

Chiropractic care

Food voucher

Hair cuts

A warm meal for all who attend

Safe childcare activities Local social services will also be available for questions They will also be providing music, and much more… They need volunteers who have a heart for Christ. This is a gospel-driven event that we hope to glorify God in serving those in the community with meeting needs and sharing the gospel.. The church is located at 4 South Main Street on the west side of the square in Scottsburg. If anyone would like to volunteer register online using the link at the bottom of this story. Lets impact our community together!Register to Volunteer: https://cityonahillscottsburg.wufoo.com/forms/july-29-2017-free-medical-clinic-volunteer-form/