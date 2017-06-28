The following is the arrest list for Clark County. The list is provided by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

5/23/17 Jeffrey Mitchell, 56, Clarksville, Glue Sniffing; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer. Ethan Haycraft, 26, New Albany, Hold for Other Agency. Bradley Weathers, 24, Clarksville, Theft Under $750. Darren Bolin, 28, Charlestown, Warrant; Possession of Syringe; Possession of Paraphernalia. Shemar Kirs, 21, Jeffersonville, Warrant; Criminal Trespass. Brandon Hall, 22, Jeffersonville, Battery: Bodily Injury, Other Person. Brittany Mason, 34, Scottsburg, Possession of Controlled Substance; Possession or Use of Legend Drug or Precursor. Robert Stringer, 40, Jeffersonville, Dealing/ Manufacturing in Methamphetamine; Possession of Methamphetamine; Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Serious Violent Felon; Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Drugs; Dealing in Marijuana, Hash Oil or Hashish; Deal Schedule I, II, III Controlled Substance; Deal Schedule IV Controlled Substance.

5/24/17 Jaimen McQuirt, 36, New Albany, Possession of Syringe; Possession of Paraphernalia. Roy Sherrill, Jr., 30, Louisville, Warrant; Possession of Syringe; Possession of Paraphernalia. Christopher Tinsley, 38, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony). Billy Asher, 32, Court Order Return. Larrell Rheaume, 34, Possession of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Methamphetamine; Criminal Trespass; Theft Under $750. Samantha Head, 34, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of a Controlled Substance. Brian Maharaj, 35, Warrant. Michael Arbogast, 43, Warrant (Misdemeanor). Krista Robinson, 37, Warrant, Hold for Other Agency. Devon Henegar, 24, Warrant (Misdemeanor). David Mitchell, 33, Warrant (Misdemeanor). Franklin Corlette, 26, Warrant (Misdemeanor). Donnie Watt, 40, Warrant (Felony). Misty Bowman, 40, Warrant (Misdemeanor). Alejandro Rodriguez, 37, Warrant (Misdemeanor); Warrant (Misdemeanor). Elizabeth Sadler, 26, Warrant (Felony); Warrant (Felony). Nora Cardova, 59, Refusal to Identify; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer; Disorderly Conduct. Judith Murray, 44, Louisville, Theft $750 to $50,000. Troy Varvel, 27, Clarksville, Warrant (Felony). Jeremy Coffman, 22, Mt. Washington, KY. Catherine Perry, 23, Louisville, Warrant (Felony). Melanie Curry, 44, Clarksville, Warrant (Felony). Kristin Mann, 36, Clarksville, Warrant (Felony). Amanda Chilton, 40, Clarksville, Warrant Arrest. Christopher Welch, 38, Jeffersonville, Warrant Arrest; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer; Possession of Methamphetamine.

5/25/17 Michael Gentry, 33, Warrant. Luis Gafias- Delarosa, 49, Operator Never Licensed. Jennifer Justice, 43, Louisville, Theft $750 to $50,000. William Kelly, 28, Charlestown, Criminal Trespass. Matthew Hall, 27, Ghent, KY, Warrant (Felony). Gilbert Mills, Jr., 25, New Albany, Warrant (Misdemeanor). Eric Grindell, 32, Branchville, IN, Warrant Arrest. Vanetin Torres, 34, Jeffersonville, Operator Never Licensed. Tracie Smith, 36, Louisville, Theft Under $750; Criminal Mischief. Anthony Reid, 32, New Hope, KY, Warrant Arrest; Warrant Arrest; Warrant Arrest. James Butler, 38, Scottsburg, Warrant Arrest. William Mann, 43, Clarksville, Warrant Arrest. Justin Myers, 26, New Albany, Possession of Syringe. Kevin Barker, 31, Jeffersonville, Possession of Synthetic Drug/ Synthetic Drug Lookalike Substance. Justin Baird, 36, New Washington, Warrant. Johnny Wilson, 47, Jeffersonville, Carry Handgun Without License. Joshua Voignier, 21, New Albany, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Paraphernalia; Visiting a Common Nuisance- Drugs. Robert Volpert, Jr., 21, Jeffersonville, Maintaining a Common Nuisance. John Lawson, 30, Jeffersonville, Warrant. Kyle Hysell, 29, Jeffersonville, Warrant; Warrant; Possession of a Syringe; Visiting a Common Nuisance- Drugs. Andre Westmoreland, 50, Jeffersonville, Warrant. Thomas Metcalf, 48, New Albany, Warrant. Andrew Caldwell, 19, Jeffersonville, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug. Shane Kern, 20, Jeffersonville, Warrant; Warrant; Possession of Synthetic Drug/ Synthetic Drug Lookalike Substance; False Informing- all other; Possession of Paraphernalia. Juan Farias, 29, Louisville, Operator Never Licensed. Jared Charles, 21, Louisville, Warrant. Demetrius Gates, 25, Louisville, Warrant. Lucas Collings, 32, Memphis, Burglary; Invasion of Privacy; Residential Entry and Criminal Trespass. Rayshawn Smith, 28, Jeffersonville, Warrant (Felony). Richard Sparks, 26, Louisville, Warrant (Felony). Brian Gordon, 50, Louisville, OWI: Endangering a Person; OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC. Nicklaus Moreland, 27, Charlestown, Warrant (Felony). Andrea Green, 27, Louisville, Warrant (Misdemeanor). Gregory Oldaker, 35, Charlestown, FTA for Child Support. Harvey Gibson, 53, Georgetown, Warrant Arrest. Blair Wells, 53, Clarksville, Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer; Public Intoxication; False Informing.

5/26/17 Noah Baines, 21, Louisville, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Michael Simms, 37, New Albany, Criminal Trespass. Daryl Burnett, Jr., 22, Louisville, Maintaining a Common Nuisance; Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia. Erick Mann, 38, Underwood, False Informing; False Informing. Joshua Johnson, 42, Jeffersonville, Warrant Arrest. Stephen Campbell, 46, Jeffersonville, False Informing, Warrant Arrest. Michael Hunt, 47, New Albany, Warrant Arrest. Edward Barsh, 25, New Albany, Warrant Arrest. Stanley Bunzy, 37, Louisville, Warrant Arrest. Kenneth Downey, 25, Jeffersonville, Possession of Syringe. Kyle McConnell, 33, Jeffersonville, False Informing; Possession of Syringe; Resiting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer. Mary Hall, 38, Louisville, Warrant Arrest; Warrant Arrest. Larry Barker, Jr., 38, Transient, Warrant Arrest. John Eastes, 39, Jeffersonville, Warrant Arrest. Jamie Childers, 22, Salem, Warrant Arrest. James Horner, 24, Henryville, Warrant Arrest. Michael Lewis, Jr., 20, Jeffersonville, Court Order Return. Michael Wagner, 28, New Albany, Possession of Methamphetamine; Theft Under $750; Criminal Trespass. Michael Williams, 41, Jeffersonville, DWS: Prior. Lindsey Eblessior, 23, Greenville, Possession of Syringe; Possession of Paraphernalia. Joshua Wolfe, 26, New Albany, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Paraphernalia; Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice. Austin Dreyer, 20, Jeffersonville, Illegal Consumption of Alcohol by Minor; Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Jacob Burton, 39, Henryville, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Possession of Paraphernalia; Possession of a Controlled Substance; Warrant; Warrant; Hold for Other Agency.

5/27/17 Garrett Jones, 31, Georgetown, Possession of Methamphetamie; Possession of Syringe. Lara Kinne, 24, Louisville, Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test. Antonio Morales, 58, Louisville, Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test. Terry Petersen, 35, Louisville, Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer; Disorderly Conduct; Public Intoxication. Terry Grut, Jr., 42, Jeffersonville, Dealing/ Manufacturing in Methamphetamine; Possession of Methamphetamine; Maintaining a Common Nuisance; Reckless Possession of Paraphernalia. Ruben Velez, 36, Clarksville, Operator Never Licensed; OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC. Evelio Jovel, 41, Charlestown, Operator Never Licensed. Tana Marshall, 31, Mitchell, Hold for Other Agency; Possession of Synthetic Drug/ Synthetic Drug Lookalike Substance; Possession of Paraphernalia; Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Drugs; Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug. Ashley Adams, 32, Clarksville, Possession of Syringe. Kathy Moreillon, 42, Jeffersonville, Warrant. Christopher Sweet, 37, Jeffersonville, Domestic Battery: Bodily Injury. Stacy Merritt, 47, Burglary; Residential Entry. Jason Morrow, 33, Charlestown, Criminal Trespass; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer. Jessica Whitman, 34, Louisville, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Paraphernalia; Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice. Brandon Hayes, 36, Louisville, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Paraphernalia. Jessica Castro-Brightman, 42, Jeffersonville, Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Possession of Paraphernalia; Trafficking with an Inmate. Mark Smith, 44, Charlestown, Domestic Battery: Bodily Injury; DWS: Prior; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer; Warrant; Warrant; Warrant; Warrant; Hold for Other Agency. 5/28/17 Kaileb Raymer, 19, Charlestown, Illegal Consumption of Alcohol by Minor. Todd Duffy, 55, Borden, Possession of Syringe. Fidel Munoz, 33, Jeffersonville, OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving); Refusal to Submit to Chemical Test. John Herrin, 29, Maudrugh, KY, Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Syringe. Gustavo Garcia- Valeriano, 36, Sellersburg, Operator Never Licensed. Kensharmarr Todd, 34, Clarksville, Operator Never Licensed. Brittany Spear, 37, Sellersburg, Hold for Other Agency; Warrant Arrest; Warrant Arrest. Nathaniel Brown, 30, Clarksville, Warrant Arrest; Warrant Arrest; False Informing; Theft Under $750; Auto Theft; Leave Accident Scene/ Injury or Death. Tabbetha Mendoza, 35, Louisville, Warrant Arrest. Jessica O’Neal, 42, Jeffersonville, Warrant. Brandon Head, 35, Jeffersonville, Warrant. Israel Aoun, 22, Clarksville, Carry Handgun Without License; Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice. Sabrina Elkin, 36, Greenville, DWS: Prior. Roy Alford, 46, Clarksville, Possession of Paraphernalia. Stephen Sorg, 31, Jeffersonville, Possession of Methamphetamine; Maintaining a Common Nuisance- Drugs. 5/29/17 Billy Ewing, 42, Indianapolis, Domestic: Battery, Child Present; Domestic Battery: Bodily Injury; Strangulation; Hold for Other Agency; Hold for Other Agency; Hold for Other Agency. Elite Elliott, 33, Jeffersonville, Battery- Aggravated. Bradley Weathres, 24, Clarksville, Invasion of Privacy. Jason Proctor, 45, Clarksville, Possession of a Controlled Substance. Justin Roberts- Dixon, 24, Jeffersonville, Auto Theft. Derrell Strong, 27, Muncie, Warrant Arrest. Eddie Vibbert, 35, Indianapolis, Warrant Arrest. Timothy Carmichael, 34, Indianapolis, Warrant Arrest. Christopher Holloway, 20, Indianapolis, Warrant Arrest. Deshonte Guy, 31, Louisville, Warrant Arrest. Tavon Hyman, 27, Jeffersonville, Warrant Arrest. Brandon Mock, 31, Brandenburg, KY, Theft Under $750. Tawnya Sadler, 32, New Albany, Theft Under $750. Maggie Wild, 33, Charlestown, Theft Under $750. Leslie Perkins, 26, Louisville, Deal Cocaine or Narcotic; Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Neglect of Dependent; Visiting a Common Nuisance- Drugs. Evan Payne, 24, Jeffersonville, Warrant Arrest; Warrant Arrest; Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer. Candise Jobe, 26, Louisville, Deal Cocaine or Narcotic; Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug; Neglect of Dependent; Maintaining a Common Nuisance. Jon Costin, 22, Sellersburg, OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving); OWI: .08 to less than .15 BAC. Kondo Dobosu, 37, Jeffersonville, Domestic Battery: Prev Conviction, Same Victim. Kelly Applegate, 37, Jeffersonville, OWI (Stop for Reason Other Than Erratic Driving); Possession of Marijuana, Hash Oil, Hashish or Spice; Warrant. Darreyl Dold, 21, Scottsburg, Public Intoxication. William Roberts, 30, Clarksville, Warrant; Warrant; Warrant. Tyler Staples, 22, Jeffersonville, Warrant. Cleveland Bailey, 20, Villa Park, IL, Carry Handgun Without License; False Informing; Synthetic Identity Deception. Derrek Harris, 34, Lanesville, Warrant. Kathi Plaskett, 34, Jeffersonville, Domestic Battery: Bodily Injury.

5/30/17 Jeremy Copeland, 30, Jeffersonville, Resisting Law Enforcement: Run from Officer; Possession of Methamphetamine; Dealing/Manufacturing in Methamphetamine.