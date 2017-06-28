The Charlestown Family Activities Park located at 1000 Park Street in Charlestown (across from the Charlestown High School Football Field) will be the host site for the upcoming Music Fest and Family Nights. Tuesdays are Family Nights. Every Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. admission will be $3 per person, all ages 2 and up. The special price will include mini golf, roller skating, splash pad and the Pirate themed playground. Concessions will be open serving $3 BBQ pork sandwiches, hot dogs, nachos and more! A Magic show will be performed by Perry Warren the Magical Entertainer on July 11 at 7 p.m. The magic show will be free with paid admission. Family Night with Korey Wayne Sorg Band will be held on Saturday, July 1. The entertainment line up will include: 6 to 6:30 p.m.- CHS Jazz Band The “Rapscallions” 6:30 to 7 p.m.- Meadow Ryann 7 to 9 p.m.- The Korey Wayne Sorg Band Admission is free. Entertainment will be under the shelter, rain or shine. Bring the family for $3 for unlimited skating, mini golf and splash pad. Park concessions will be available. The party rooms will be open for air conditioned dining! The Boy Scout Troop 80 Annual BBQ Dinner Fundraiser will be held on Saturday, July 8. The dinner will be served from 5 to 9 p.m. (or until its gone). You may dine rain or shine in the air conditioned seating or under the shelter. Local entertainment will be featured from 5 to 7 p.m. The Paul Boggs Band will take the stage from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is free or pay $3 for unlimited skating, mini golf and splash pad. The Pirate Pride Family Night will be held on Saturday, July 22. The Louisville Crashers will pack the park. The Crashers will be on stage from 6 to 10 p.m. Help kick off the 2017-18 school year with Charlestown High School t4eams and coaches! Teams will be selling food, drinks, and more to raise funds for uniforms, equipment and items needed for their upcoming seasons. Everyone and all ages are welcome. The night will kick off at 6 p.m. with entertainment and great food. Pirate Pride will lead the crowd in a Community Pep Rally at 7 p.m. The Crashers will take the stage at 8 p.m. Admission will be free. The Activities Park will be open with $3 unlimited roller skating, mini golf, splash pad and playground area. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy Music Fest and Family Nights at the Family Activities Park throughout the rest of the summer. For more information about the Music Fest or Family Nights at the Family Activities Park please visit the city of Charlestown’s website at cityofcharlestown.com or join their Facebook group, City of Charlestown, Indiana.