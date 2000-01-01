The Auditorium at Charlestown High School was filled with proud moms, dads, grandmas, grandpas, aunts, uncles and even siblings Saturday evening, June 17 as the Miss Clark County Queen Pageant took center stage. Nine beautiful young ladies vied for the title of Miss Clark County 2017. The contestants were: Makenzie Blair, 18, the daughter of Tiffany Bayer. She was sponsored by Bagshaw Trucking of Memphis; Molly Sumner, 18, the daughter of Donna Morgan Sumner and Bryan Sumner. She was sponsored by Pirates Grocery Store and Restaurant of Otisco; Brittany Miller, 20, daughter of Nancy Rogers and John Rogers. She was sponsored by Pamela K. Thompson Attorney of Jeffersonville; Brooke Adams, 19, the daughter of Jacinta and Darrell Adams. She was sponsored by Erica Adams, Mary Kay Consultant of Charlestown; Macie McCarty, 17, the daughter of Scott and Regina McCarty. She was sponsored by Sweet Serendipity Photography of Memphis; Alyssa Marie Eberle, 18, the daughter of Stephanie Spears and John Adam, Jr. She was sponsored by KFC in Hamburg; Bailey Quay Crace, 19, the daughter of Bryan and Joanna Crace. She was sponsored by Lula Roe, Tina Schexnayder of Marysville; Shelby Riley, 18, the daughter of Shawn and Susan Riley. She was sponsored by Remax First of Jeffersonville and Abby Burgin, 18, the daughter of Bryan Burgin and Susan Krouse. She was sponsored by Roger Stricker Electric of Nabb. Earlier in the day the contestants met with the judges, Cindy Jurgens Metzger, Darlene Hall and Shelby-lain Brown, for the private interviews and one minute speeches. The public pageant allowed the ladies to feature their professional wear and formal wear. The “Evening to Remember” began with the presentation of the candidates before the Masters of Ceremony, Trevor Swearingen and Adan Diaz, welcomed the audience. Entertainment for the evening was provided by students of Vibe Dance Studio and students of Everyglow Music Academy- Kelsey Allen Music. The Miss Clark County candidates first showcased their professional wear then finished the evening featuring their astonishing formal wear. After the formal wear competition the judges were dismissed to tally the candidates’ numbers to determine the 2017 Miss Clark County. After the intermission Yolanda Diaz, Miss Clark County 2016, shared her experience as Miss Clark County. She thanked those close to her heart and had her final walk as Miss Clark County. Diaz left the stage wiping tears as she recalled her experience with her job of a lifetime. Finally, the moment arrived that everyone had waited for, the crowning of Miss Clark County 2017 and her court. Diaz was all smiles as she returned to the stage one more time to crown the new Miss Clark County. The first royalty announced was Miss Congeniality. Earlier in the evening, the nine candidates had voted on the one lady that was the most helpful and congenial throughout the competition. Macie McCarty was named Miss Congeniality 2017. Miss Congeniality was awarded: sash and silver tray from the Clark County 4-H Corporation Board; special gifts from Cardinal Uniform and Scrubs, the Carver Family and Emily Oliver- Jones, 2000 Miss Clark County and Senior Executive Director 31 Gifts; $10 Pampered Chef gift certificate from Janet Walls, Pampered Chef consultant and $25 cash gift from The New Washington State Bank. The next announcement named Bailey Crace as 2nd Runner Up. Crace was awarded: sash and silver tray from the Clark County 4-H Corporation Board; special gifts from Cardinal Uniform and Scrubs, the Carver family and Emily Oliver-Jones, 2000 Miss Clark County and Senior Executive Director 31 Gifts; $25 gift certificate- Le Body Shoppe & Hair Salon, Janet Bledsoe; $10 Pampered Chef gift certificate from Janet Walls, Pampered Chef consultant and $25 cash gifts from The New Washington State Bank and Specialty Manufacturing. Abby Burgin was named Miss Clark County 1st Runner Up. Burgin was awarded: sash and silver tray from the Clark County 4-H Corporation Board; special gifts from Cardinal Uniform and Scrubs, the Carver family and Emily Oliver-Jones, 2000 Miss Clark County and Senior Executive Director 31 Gifts; hair care products from Fantastic Sams in Clarksville; $25 gift certificate- Le Body Shoppe & Hair Salon, Trish McAfee; $20 Pampered Chef gift certificate from Janet Walls, Pampered Chef consultant and $25 cash gifts from The New Washington State Bank and Specialty Manufacturing. Then the moment had finally arrived. The crowning of Miss Clark County 2017. After a brief second of suspense, Brooke Adams was named Miss Clark County to a thunderous applause! Adams was awarded: crown, sash and silver tray from the Clark County 4-H Corporation Board; Queen’s bouquet from Henderson Flower Shop; Crown Pin from the Carver family; special gifts from Cardinal Uniform and Scrubs and Emily Oliver-Jones, 2000 Miss Clark County and Senior Executive Director 31 Gifts; engraved glass nail file from GAP Fabrications, Inc.; Plane for Discovery Flight from Ron Frames, Chief Instructor at Clark Regional Airport; $25 gift certificate- Le Body Shoppe & Hair Salon, Shelia Day; $25 Pampered Chef gift certificate from Janet Walls, Pampered Chef consultant; free 8x10 photo from Moments Photography; whitening trays from Mortenson Family Dental; $25 gift card from State Farm- Dale Robinson; $25 cash gift from The New Washington State Bank; $50 cash gift from Specialty Manufacturing and $100 cash gift from Magistrate Abbott and Leila Abbott. All contestants received: public pageant program from Clark County 4-H Corporation Board; pageant t-shirt from GAP Fabrications, Inc.; pageant tote bag from Earth First of Kentuckiana; pageant rose from Aebersold Florist- Sellersburg/ New Albany; dress rehearsal refreshments from McDonald’s of Sellersburg and Jimmy Johns of Jeffersonville; sunglasses from Braaten Family Eye Care; earrings from the Carver family; travel bag with daily dental care products from Charlestown Road Dental; special gifts from Clark County REMC, Emily Oliver- Jones, 2000 Miss Clark County and Executive Director 31 Gifts, Nacasta Nowling- 1996 Miss Clark County of Jamberry; Patricia Vogt, Sales Director, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Specialty Manufacturing and the 2017 Miss Clark County Queen Committee; gift certificate from Earth & Fire Pottery By You; 1 month gift certificate from Jackson Physical Therapy and a cup and nail file from Kleinert and Kutz Associates. The 2017 Miss Clark County Queen Committee included: Sandy Carver, Karie Dockter, Jill Sink, Rhonda Davidson, Raneigh Kincaid, Emilee Webb, Debra Dockter and Trena Prall. Miss Clark County 2017 Brooke Adams will reign over the Clark County 4-H Fair, July 14- July 22. Adams will then represent Clark County at the Indiana State Fair County Queen’s Day in August and at the Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant in January where she will compete for the title of Indiana State Fair Queen.