PEKIN 4TH OF JULY EVENT SCHEDULE FOR THE 187TH YEAR – 2017 Saturday, July 1st 10:00 a.m. til 10:00 p.m. - Food Court Open 10:00 a.m. til 10:00 p.m. - Flea Market Open 10:00 a.m. til 10:00 p.m. - Derby City Amusements, Rides, Food, Games 9:30 a.m. 3 on 3 Men’s/ Women’s Basketball 4 Players - per Team Registration (Freshman thru Adult) 3 teams required for 10:00 a.m. event. 6:00 p.m. Pekin Idol Registration 7:00 p.m. Pekin Idol Contest on Park Stage Sunday, July 2nd 12:00 p.m. til 5:00 p.m. - Food Court Open 12:00 p.m. til 5:00 p.m. - Flea Market Open 12:00 p.m. til 5:00 p.m. - Derby City Amusements, Rides, Food, Games 1:00 p.m. Baby Contest Registration at Park Shelter House 1:00 p.m. til 2:00 p.m. Ella Unruh, Singer on Stage 1:00 p.m. 3 on 3 Basketball Boys/Girls Basketball Registration (grades 6-8) Kids younger, must have Parents Consent 2:00 p.m. Baby Contest on Park Stage Monday, July 3rd 4:00 p.m. til After FIREWORKS - Food Court Open 4:00 p.m. til after FIREWORKS - Flea Market Open 4:00 p.m. til after FIREWORKS - Derby City Amusements, Rides, Food, Games 5:00 p.m. til 9:00 p.m. - Borden’s Lion Club Fish Dinner at Park Shelter House 6:00 p.m. til 8:00 p.m. – Lacefield & James Music Entertainment 8:00 p.m. – Hell’s Half Acre Hillbilly Burlesque Show 8:30 p.m. til after FIREWORKS – Lannie Hat & Hickbilly’s 10:00 p.m. FIREWORKS by Zambelli @ Pekin Park Tuesday, July 4th 8:30 a.m. Parade line-up @ Eastern High School Parking Lot 10:00 a.m. PARADE – Sandi Ison, Coordinator with Family & Friends Theme – 2017 – “All for One, One for All” Grand Marshall - EHS GIRLS 2A BASKETBALL TEAM – 2A BASKETBALL-CHAMPIONS 2017 12:00 p.m. til 5:00 p.m. – Food Court Open 12:00 p.m. til 5:00 p.m. – Flea Market Open 12:00 p.m. til 5:00 p.m. – Derby City Amusement, Rides, Food, Games 12:00 p.m. til 2:00 p.m. - Borden Lions Club Fish Dinner at Park Shelter House 12:00 p.m. Presentation of “Colors” – Pekin American Legion Post 203 Invocation by Brad Moore, Pastor @ Blue River Baptist Church Star Spangled Banner – McKenna Keltner Pledge of Allegiance by Pekin American Legion Post 203 Reading of the Preamble of Declaration of Independence - Eastern High School Valedictorian – Katelyn Endris Back Home Again in Indiana – McKenna Keltner Welcome Patrons – Anita Temple, Pekin 4th President of the PCBO- 2017 Veterans – Honored by the Christopher Harrison Daughters of the American Revolution with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration Committee Honor by Carol Crockett Weatherholt 12:30 p.m. EHS 2A Girls’ Basketball State Championship Celebration – Coach Mike McBride Principal, Darin Farris & Athletic Director, Scott Newcomb – Championship Ring Presentation EHS Booster Club Event , EHS High School Band by Matt Lindley 1:15 p.m Dollars for Scholars of Eastern High School – Ray Ramsey & Terry Thixton 2:00 p.m. Prince & Princess Contest on Stage – Darlene Hall 4:00 p.m. Queen Contest – Pekin 4th of July Queen – Darlene Hall 5:00 p.m. 2017 Queen - Crowning Announcement 5:00 p.m. Special Thanks and closing by Anita Temple, President PCBO 2017