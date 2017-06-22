A kind word, a welcome hand and a wonderful smile marked the long ministerial career of the Rev. Marvin Wayne McIntosh. The Rev. McIntosh, 64, died on Monday, June 12, in Scottsburg after several years of failing health. But he never stopped smiling. Marvin was a native of Booneville, Ky., and he operated several businesses during his career, but the call of the Lord was strong in his heart, and the Rev. McIntosh always relied on that strength. He was a member of the New Frankfort Pentecostal Church east of Austin for 46 years. For the past 26 years, he and wife Carmen pastored the church family and helped it grow. The tiny church grew so much that it became well-known for its annual day-long hymn sings each spring and fall. Marvin enjoyed the folks, the food and certainly the music – his wife and daughter Lisa always performed and most often he chimed in as well. They eventually formed the Singing McIntoshes with daughter Tammy and sons Marty and Michael contributing. Their singing ministry led people to the altar and to a better faith. Known to be handy with a hammer, Marvin never hesitated to help others with physical household issues as well as spiritual ones. He certainly wasn’t afraid of hard work and had operated Marvin McIntosh Construction for several years as well as Creative Mortgage Brokerage. He was a member of the Greater Scott County Chamber of Commerce, and his contributions to the community were recognized when he was nominated several years ago for a Mayor’s Good Neighbor Award. His family and friends said farewell to this gentle servant of God at the service conducted in the church he served so faithfully on Friday morning, June 16. The Rev. Carlos Burdine and the Rev. Wayne Grace officiated. Burial was in Wesley Chapel Cemetery near Austin. Staff of the Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg was in charge of arrangements. Memorial gifts may be arranged through the funeral home staff to assist the family. On-line condolences may be expressed to his loved ones by visiting www.collinsfubneralhome.net. -30-