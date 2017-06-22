A kind person who encouraged hundreds of children during her teaching career, Lois Nolan, 72, Scottsburg, died on Monday, June 12, at a hospital in Louisville, Ky. Lois was one of those people who never knew a stranger. If she could help a child or adult struggling to comprehend, she’d go that extra mile with a willing student and do it in a way that made the individual happy to be involved and learning. She was born in Corbin, Ky., and was a 1967 graduate of Cumberland College in Williamsburg. She received her master’s in education from Indiana University in 1975. Lois taught for both local school systems, but she may be best known for her work with GED students, those trying to earn their high school equivalency degrees. She was also an instructor at Ivy Tech Community College, Strayer College and the former Henryville Correctional Facility. She was patient and dedicated, a true teacher in every sense of the word. With her husband Charles, Lois owned and operated the old Loaves and Fishes Christian Bookstore in Scottsburg as well as Nolans’ Educational Consulting Services. They became more active in those businesses when they retired from their education-based jobs. Believing that education is one of the best tools people can obtain to become successful, the couple established a scholarship fund with the Scott County Community Foundation to help students. After Charles died in 2008, Lois remained active, attending and participating in activities at Scottsburg First Christian Church, the General Charles Scott Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Scott County Genealogical Society. Her survivors include son Joel and daughter Bethany, her husband Ethan and three grandchildren. A DAR memorial service was performed during visitation on Friday evening, June 16, at the Stewart & Hoagland Funeral Home in Scottsburg. Her funeral service was conducted on Saturday morning, June 17, at Scottsburg First Christian Church. Bro. John Lowry officiated. Burial was in Scottsburg Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be arranged through the staff of the funeral home to benefit the Charles G. Nolan and Lois D. Nolan Memorial Scholarship Fund.