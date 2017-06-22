Don't forget to attend the annual Austin fireworks celebration on Friday night, June 30, on the grounds of Austin High School/Middle School.

The event is traditionally held on the Friday evening before July 4, giving families and friends a chance to celebrate the Independence Day a little early.

Several generous donors help make this event possible each year. Booths will be set up by selected, non-profit groups and school-related organizations. Food booths will be operated by the Jennings Township Volunteer Fire Department, Austin Lions Club and the Beta Sigma Chapter of Psi Iota Xi Sorority.. All booths will be open by 6 p.m. on the east side of the school building.

Vendors interested in booth space must contact the Mayor’s Office prior to June 30 by calling 812-794-6646.

Free entertainment will fill the hours prior to the fireworks display. The musical lineup is being planned by Ray Bowling and will include the groups Redemption’s Cross, Hewitt & Fink, the Clint Robertson Band and On the House. The free entertainment begins at 6 p.m.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the fireworks show comfortably.

Parking will be available on the west side of the schools and nearby on the south side of Rigel Gym and at Austin Elementary School. Limited parking will be open on the east side of the schools.

For more information about the celebration, call the Mayor's office at 812-794-6646.

-30-