Whenever anyone visited Edna Zook’s neat-as-a-pin home on Austin’s far north side, it was assured that the individual would go away with a smile on his lips and a warm “Zookie Cookie” in his stomach. Edna was by far one of the best bakers around and definitely one of the most prolific. She was also one of the nicest persons that walked this earth. Now, she walks in heaven at the side of her beloved husband, Jesse. Edna died at age 92 on Wednesday, June 14, after a lifetime of making people happy. She was always smiling. No wonder! People enjoyed seeing her and lined up to get her baked cookies, those marvelous iced “Zookie Cookies,” as well as her homemade moon pies and delicious rolls and cakes. Her contributions to the cake walk held during the annual Austin Elementary School fall festival were always snatched happily away by the lucky winners. This “Cookie Lady” truly had no competitor when it came to her buttermilk cookies. Her secret ingredient? Lard! She also taught several how to decorate a cake for a special occasion. She certainly had enough practice at it; Edna supplied cakes for birthday parties, graduations, and other celebrations on a regular basis. She was originally from Belleville, Pa., and so was her husband Jesse, whom she married in 1950. The couple came to Austin in 1952 to pastor the Austin Mennonite Church next to their modest home. Jesse served there until he died in May, 1970. Not only did Edna bake wonderful treats to supplement her income, she babysat scores of children over the years. This service began years before state regulations came into effect, but if any such inspector had ever wandered into the Zook home, he or she would have found children playing together peacefully in a tidy, brightly-lit house while Mrs. Zook stirred her ingredients and baked. The Zook house always emitted the most wonderful smells and always looked attractive because of the many flowers Edna tended each summer. Though she did eventually retire from baby-sitting, Edna never really retired from baking. Her creations were addictive and made too many people happy! Edna believed in serving others. For years, she traveled to Clayhole, Ky., and cooked at a summer camp in that eastern Kentucky community. She was a member of the Madison Mennonite Church and was active at Living Water Mennonite Church in Lexington. She will always be remembered fondly by those who knew her. Her son James and daughters Sara and Anna and husband Ralph will greet visitors at calling from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 23, at Austin Christian Church. The funeral is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, at the church, with calling again offered starting at 9 a.m. until the service. Staff of the Buchanan Funeral Home in Austin is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery northeast of Austin. Memorial gifts will benefit Bethel Camp in Clayhole, Ky. Donations may be made on-line at http://www.bethelcamp.org or mailed to Bethel Camp, 2773 Bethel Church Road, Clayhole, KY 41317.