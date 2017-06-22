Three odd, isolated incidents since June 8 led to several arrests and a bit of head scratching by observers pondering the weaknesses of the human race. Just after 1 a.m. on June 8, Scottsburg police were called to the downtown area about a fight between two subjects. Patrolmen Shawn Hurt and Troy Ford responded, driving to the site on the west side of the square. There, they found the combatants, identified as Shadow L. Parmley, 24, and Grant L. Menzies, 39, a visitor from Nagadoches, Tx., and the two men’s girlfriends. Parmley said he had no idea what started the melee. One of the women, Victoria C. Bartholomew, 22, Lexington, said she was Menzies’ girlfriend. She said Parmley walked over to Menzies and made a comment about Menzies’ t-shirt. She said she started arguing with Parmley and then Parmley hit her. In his defense, Parmley gave a statement saying he “…pushed her back…” two or three times. Getting a statement from Parmley’s girlfriend compounded the situation. The woman said she had come to the square to get Parmley. When she pulled up, Menzies had Parmley on the ground and was hitting him, she advised. The woman added that Bartholomew was kicking Parmley. Additionally, Bartholomew told the officers that Parmley had taken her purse. Parmley had no purse in his possession nor was one found in the area, officers confirmed. Long story short, Parmley, Menzies and Bartholomew were placed in custody and taken the brief distance to the Scott County Security Center, where they cooled their heels overnight. All of them were in Circuit Court on June 9 before Judge Jason Mount. Mount allowed Menzies and Bartholomew to enter into pre-trial diversion agreements. If they can stay out of trouble, their charges of misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct will be dropped on June 11, 2018. Parmley also had misdemeanor charges, two of battery and one of disorderly conduct. His bond was reduced from $10,000 by corporate surety bond or $1,000 cash to $500 cash, and he was given a bench trial date of August 8. Parmley was released that same day on cash bail. All of the defendants were ordered to stay away from the downtown area. Menzies and Bartholomew were ordered to stay away from Parmley; Parmley was directed to stay away from the couple. Menzies reportedly told several people he was headed back to Texas. Sgt. Brian Hall got a challenge on Saturday, June 10, that proved he is in pretty good physical shape. Around 3:30 p.m., he and Scottsburg Patrolman Travis Rutherford were dispatched to one of the motels on the west side of the interstate because a man for whom officers had been looking had just arrived there. The suspect identified himself to Ptl. Rutherford as a James Bowman, but he said he did not have identification with him. When Sgt. Hall patted down the subject, he said he found the man’s driver license, which identified him as the wanted subject, Evan James Joel Hensley, 29, Anderson. When Sgt. Hall started asking Hensley why he said he didn’t have identification, Hensley apparently responded by running away. Hensley, with Hall on his heels, fled west from the Quality Inn through the Hampton Inn property and parking lots at Roadhouse USA and Pizza Hut. Hensley then crossed State Road 56, notably during one of the busiest times of the day. Hall stayed with him. When they reached the Arby’s property on the north side, Sgt. Hall told the suspect that he was going to use his electric stun gun on him if he did not stop. Hensley apparently didn’t heed that warning, and the officer applied the weapon, which did stop him. During a pat-down of Hensley, Sgt. Hall said two syringes were found in his pocket. Hensley is now charged with unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and misdemeanor false informing and resisting law enforcement. He is being held in lieu of a $25,000 corporate surety bond or $2,500 cash bail. His jury date is September 11. A probable ex-girlfriend and ex-boyfriend were both charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief after an incident on Sunday, June 11, in Austin. Major Donald Spicer was dispatched to a Rural Street residence to talk to a young woman, identified as Jaylie Hurtt, 18, Seymour. Hurtt said her boyfriend, Alex Baker, 22, Austin, had cracked the windshield of her car by throwing a concrete block at it. When he talked to Baker, the officer said he was told by Baker that Hurtt had stabbed his truck tires before he threw the block at the windshield. Hurtt reportedly agreed that she had damaged Baker’s tires and showed the officer a hole the knife had made in one of them. For their efforts, each now faces a bench trial. Baker’s date is August 8. Judge Mount allowed the bail to be reduced to $500 cash, and Baker was released on a previously posted bond. Hurtt appeared in court on Thursday, June 15, for her initial hearing on the charge. She too was assigned a bench trial date of August 8. She had been released on bond on June 14.