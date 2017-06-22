WOW, has everyone heard of all the amazing opportunities that are coming our way at this year’s 2017 Fair? Earlier in the year, the Scott County Council and the Scott County Visitors Commission gave $120,000 to the Scott County Fair Board to help refurbish the local fair grounds. Additionally, the 4-H community and local businesses donated over $20,000 to the cause. That is a huge investment by our local community toward our county fairgrounds, which in turns supports our local 4-H youth. The following is a summary of just some of the improvements that these investments have made, along with a number of 4-H changes/responses that you’ll want to prepare for when you come to the fair: In the Horse Arena there has been new drainage established and more sand and tile has been laid to help with better footing. The 4-H building that displays all of our non-animal projects received $27,000 in repairs, which includes a new roof, siding and doors. As of this year, the Extension Homemakers will now house the Open Class items in that building along with our 4-H projects. So when you come you will see 4-H projects down one side of the building and Open Class down the other side. PLEASE NOTE: When you bring your things to check-in, the 4-H community will check-in at the front of the building the same as in years past and the Open Class will check-in at the back. If you have not registered your fair item in Fair Entry yet, please contact the Extension Office right away. There is a brand new $47,000 Small Animal Barn. This year we are expecting approx. 45 youth with over 70 birds, and over 50 youth with over 70 rabbits. We’re also expecting approx. 117 goats and 52 sheep this year, so you’ll most likely be seeing some goats in the new Small Animal Barn as well. In the Cattle Barn we are expecting about 25 head of cattle this year. However, as a new addition to that barn you’ll also be seeing approx. 10 alpacas as well. Unfortunately, this addition will lessen the historical space that has afforded Cattle Barn members with space for many extra items. Therefore, PLEASE NOTE that although there is still ample room for all our 4-H project members and their livestock, there will be less space afforded to cattle project member’s extra items than in years past. DON’T FORGET: All animals must be on the fairgrounds by noon on Sunday. And PLEASE… take time out and thank our Scott County Commissioners, Council Members and Fair Board Members. Without their help, we wouldn’t have so much great news to share!