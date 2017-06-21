Joey Brandenburg, 36, and Matthew Haynes, 23, both of Austin, allegedly sold confidential informants substances that the buyers thought were illegal drugs. They weren’t, testing revealed.

Confidential informants were used by officers in both alleged instances.

The first occurred March 15, apparently in the Scottsburg Wal-Mart. A brownish substance purported to be heroin was sold to the informant by Haynes, the probable cause affidavit stated. Haynes’ girlfriend was allegedly seen serving as a “lookout” in the store during the purchase.

When the informant brought the alleged drug to Scottsburg Patrolman Troy Ford and Detective Steven Herald and Austin Patrolman Jonathan White, they examined it. It was more coarse and “spongier” than heroin previously encountered, Ptl. Ford stated. It was sent off to the Indiana State Police lab for testing.

The alleged buy made from Brandenburg occurred March 17 near apartments west of the Scottsburg Wal-Mart. Ptl. Ford, Det. Herald and Indiana State Trooper Barry Brown arranged the alleged “buy,” and the informant reportedly went through with the purchase, saying Brandenburg sold him/her the bagged substance.

The substance, though purported to be methamphetamine, was apparently crushed rock salt.

According to state law, anyone has broken the law who “…knowingly or intentionally distributes a substance other than a controlled substance or a drug for which a prescription is required under federal or state law that is (1) expressly or impliedly represented to be a controlled substance; (2) is distributed under circumstances that would lead a reasonable person to believe that the substance is a controlled substance; and/or (3) by overall…appearance…would lead a reasonable person to believe the substance is a controlled substance..”

Consequently, each suspect has an outstanding charge of the Level 5 felony.

Their charges were filed at the end of May.

Bail in each case is set at $50,000 by corporate surety bond or $5,000 cash.