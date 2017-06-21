Applications are now being accepted for vendors interested in participating in the Town of Clarksville’s largest public festival. ClarkFEST is sponsored by the Town of Clarksville, and features several family-friendly activities such as a parade, car show, live music, inflatables, community booths, food booths, games, and other great activities. ClarkFEST will be held on Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Due to the success and popularity of last year’s event, the ClarkFEST planning committee is adding several new events including an Arts and Crafts market, as well as a “Run for the Kids” 5K Run/Walk. Money raised from the run will be split between the Clarksville Police Department’s “Shop with a Cop” program and Crusade for Children. ClarkFEST is also extending the hours of the family fun zone, and adding additional games and inflatables. The ClarkFEST planning committee is now accepting applications for the following areas: *Food Vendors- No fee for food vendors *Business Booths- No fee for booth spaces to promote their services *Community Group Booths- No fee for booth spaces to promote their group *Arts and Crafts Market– $25 fee for a 10x10 booth space to sell artwork and crafts ClarkFEST Parade Participants- Open to all area businesses, groups, schools, churches, etc. Groups interested in participating in ClarkFEST should visit ClarkFEST.org to download an application. For more information, contact Clarksville Parks Communications Director Ken Conklin at 812-283-1423 or This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or visit ClarkFEST Website at http://www.clarkfest.org/ or ClarkFEST on Facebook.