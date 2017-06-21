By Josh Suiter

Special Correspondent

The New Albany-Floyd County Schools will be looking for a new Superintendent. Dr. Bruce Hibbard, who has been with the corporation for 8 years, has resigned to become the Superintendent of Franklin (Ind.) Township Schools.

Hibbard, who was approved by the Franklin board on June 13, starts his new job on July 1.

In preparation for this departure, the New Albany Floyd County School Board met for a special meeting on June 16 to choose an interim Superintendent until a national search can be completed. The board appointed Dr. Brad Snyder, the current Deputy Superintendent, into that position.

“The New Albany-Floyd County Board of Trustees was very pleased to appoint Dr. Brad Snyder as interim superintendent. Dr. Snyder has over 28 years of experience with all aspects of the school corporation. He is committed to working and communicating with the school board to provide the best education for our students. We are confident he will continue the outstanding reputation of the New Albany -Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation,” said Board President Becky Gardenour.

The board also agreed to reach out to the Indiana School Board Association for their assistance in the search.

Hibbard’s new job includes a three-year contract with a base salary of $180,000 as well as a car allowance and moving expenses.