Vice chairman of the board is now Kenneth Cotter, St. Joseph County Prosecutor and secretary/treasurer is Lisa Swaim, Cass County Prosecutor. Daviess County Prosecutor Daniel Murrie is the outgoing IPAC Board Chairman.

The 3-day summer conference for county prosecutors and their deputies featured training on prosecuting strangulation, training on cases involving abusive head trauma, as well as sessions on ethics, criminal appeals, identity theft, domestic violence, felony diversions and Recovery Works, among others. Approximately 130 elected and appointed prosecutors, deputy prosecutors, and deputy attorney generals attended.

“It is an honor to be elected again as Chair of IPAC,” said Chairman Houchin. “I hope to continue the great work the organization has done on behalf of prosecutors and the public.”

Elected for a one-term to the board of directors was Delaware County Prosecutor Jeffrey L. Arnold, St. Joseph County Prosecutor Kenneth Cotter, Monroe County Prosecutor Christopher Gaal, Wabash County Prosecutor William Hartley, Jr. and Dubois County Prosecutor Anthony Quinn.

Prosecutors elected to a two-year term on the board of directors were Bruce Aukerman (Vermillion County), Terry Curry (Marion County), Dustin Houchin (Washington County), Daniel Murrie (Daviess County) and Lisa Swaim (Cass County).

Boone County Prosecutor Todd Meyer will serve as the board’s at-large member to the Prosecuting Attorneys Council executive committee.