Summer is here! The local pools are open, cookouts are happening and family vacations are making memories. Along with all the traditions of summer, community festivals are a way for families to make memories without leaving town. The 17th annual Charlestown Founders Day will celebrate “Generations of Pride” on June 23 and 24. This year’s festival will be held on the city square after one year at the Charlestown Family Activities Park. “The city square is the heritage of town. The square is the heart of our community,” stated Charlestown Beautification Committee Chair Donna Coomer. Coomer along with Co-Chair Ted Little and the Charlestown Beautification Committee (CBC) have been planning the upcoming festival since the conclusion of last year’s Founders Day festival. A few changes have been made this year but the ever popular Founders Day Parade and spectacular fireworks remain the same. “This year the fireworks will be done by a local guy. We will have Elite Pyrotechnics, Matt Toole, owner, doing the fireworks this year. We will have them at Jonathan Jennings Elementary School grounds again,” Coomer said. Founders Day will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday night, June 23. The event kick off will be the parade held on Saturday morning, June 24. The parade will begin from Charlestown High School at 10:30 a.m. The parade will travel down Park Street to Market Street and end at the Charlestown square. “Marissa Knoebel is our chairperson of the parade. She has done a fantastic job. Registration is still open for anyone wanting to participate in this year’s parade,” Coomer stated. This year the festival will feature food booths and live entertainment during the two days of family fun. “We have carnival vendors, the VFW, Kiwanis, Chamber of Commerce, churches, snow cones, ice cream,” added Coomer. The festival food will have something for everyone with local vendors taking part in the Generations of Pride. “I have good support. My staff is always helping plan and make the festival successful. We have a good group of volunteers always helping. We continue to look for ways to change and make Founders Day better,” Coomer explained. Founders Day will kick off a summer of family fun in Charlestown. The CBC along with the Charlestown Parks Department have partnered to bring a weekly music festival to the city’s Family Activities Park. “We have worked with the city to have a music fest. Every weekend in July we will have a concert and family fun. We are working with the Parks Department and Rhonda Davidson to make this a success,” an excited Coomer explained. The music fest will begin on July 1 with “Korey Sorg Family Night” with the Korey Wayne Sorg Band from 7 to 9 p.m. The following Saturday, July 8, the Boy Scouts BBQ Fundraiser will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. The Paul Boggs Band will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. The Crashers will pack the park on July 22 from 8 to 10 p.m. “Founders Day is the kick of for a summer full of great entertainment, good food and festival fun,” Coomer added. “We will also have games for the kids and inflatables.” Coomer concluded, “Bring the family and have a great time beginning at Founders Day and continuing through the music fest. Bring your lawn chairs, kick back and relax. We will have something for everyone this summer.” The kick off for the summer of fun will be Founders Day. The schedule for the festival will be: Friday, June 23 Live Entertainment *Dalton Hester- 5 to 5:30 p.m. *CHS Rap Scallions- 5:30 to 6 p.m. *Endless Summer Band- 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday June 24 Live Entertainment *Barry Early- The Music of Elvis- 5 to 5:30 p.m. *Mad Taxpayers Band- 5:30 to 8 p.m. *The Rumors- 9 to 11:30 p.m. Kids Games *Kiddie Tractor Pull- 6 p.m. Registration at 5:30 p.m. *Hula Hoop Contest- 6:30 p.m.- Registration at 6 p.m. Bring your own hula hoop. *Watermelon Eating Contest- 7 p.m. Registration at 6:30 p.m. Founders Day Fun Generations of Pride 2017 Friday, June 23 *Food Booths- 5 to 11 p.m. *Tumbletown Exhibition- 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24 *Parade- the largest parade in Clark County- 10:30 a.m. *Food Booths- 5 to 11 p.m. *Cake Walk- Charlestown Volunteer Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary- 5 to 11 p.m. *Choo Choo Train Rides- 6 to 9 p.m. *American Legion/ VFW- Posting of Colors- 7:10 p.m. *Shuttles- 5 to 11 p.m. *Fireworks- Elite Pyrotechnics LLC- 10 p.m. Sponsors The Generations of Pride 2017 Founders Day Festival is sponsored by: *Gold Sponsors- The New Washington State Bank; Walmart; Gregory Automotive Service & Tires; Mitchell Plastics and EarthFirst of Kentuckiana, Inc. *Silver Sponsors- Bill Broughton Trucking & Excavating; Anytime Fitness; LSC Communications; Charlestown Housing Authority; NIBCO, Clark Memorial Hospital and Extreme Trailer Service. *Bronze Sponsors- State Farm- Dale Robinson; Copper Kettle; Parkside Trace Apartments; Saegesser Engineering, Inc.; Psi Iota Xi of Charlestown; Chuck Ledbetter and family; Grayson, Inc.; MVP Sports; Attorney Michael Gillenwater; Allstate- Packy Page and First Harrison Bank. *Golf Cart Sponsors- Big G Supply; Bruce’s Barber Shop; Clark Memorial Hospital; Copper Kettle and CBC; Gary Smith Dentistry; McDonald’s; Mulzer Crushed Stone; MVP Sports; First Savings Bank; Casey’s General Store; Barry D. Early; Chuck Ledbetter and Shoulder & Elbow Center. The Charlestown Beautification Committee is always looking to make improvements and are still seeking volunteers. The CBC meets every third Tuesday at the Arts & Enrichment Center at 6 p.m. The Arts & Enrichment Center is located at 999 Water Street in Charlestown. The next meeting will be held July 18. Volunteers are invited and encouraged to attend. For more information about the Charlestown Beautification Committee or Generations of Pride Founders Day 2017 please contact Donna Coomer or Heather Mick at 812-256-7126. For more information about the Music Fest please visit www.cityofcharlestown.com.