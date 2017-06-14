Phyllis L. Kreeger and her late husband, Virgil “Dick” L. Kreeger, helped transform the face of Scottsburg in the late 1960s and early ‘70s.

Together, they operated Westwood Golf Course in its earliest years, and they built and operated the old Ramada Inn, now the Quality Inn, located on the west side of the I-65 interchange in Scottsburg. They got into the motel business when they took over Campbell’s Motel, which can still be found on U.S. Highway 31 North.

Dick died in 1992, and Phyllis went on to help son Richard Stultz operate the old Home Oven Restaurant, which was located on the west side of the Austin I-65 interchange for a number of years.

She retired to Florida, where she died on Saturday, June 3, in Nokomis. She was 89.

The Kreegers could always be counted on to be active on the business scene. They were also available to support local clubs and activities. They were among the leaders of the community as it transformed from a sleepy, farm-based economy to a county catering to thousands of travelers heading north or south on the new interstate.

Phyllis is survived by sons Richard and Paul Stultz and daughter Cassandra Bodell, four granddaughters and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation at the Stewart & Hoagland Funeral Home in Scottsburg is planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Friday, June 16. Rev. Doug Wallace will officiate at the service, which is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Burial will be in Scottsburg Cemetery.

On-line condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-hoaglandfuneralhome.com.

-30-