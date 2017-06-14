Potential contestants in the 2017 Little Miss and Little Master of Scott County competitions and young ladies wishing to be candidates in the 2017 Miss Scott County Fair Queen Pageant must have their completed application forms for these events at this Green Banner Publications office. The competitions will be offered as part of the 2017 Scott County Fair on Sunday evening, July 9, at Scottsburg High School's McClain Hall. Youngsters in the Little Miss and Little Master contests must be at McClain Hall by 5:45 p.m. that night. The program begins at 6 p.m. Both events are offered by the Scott County Fair Board and the Pilot Club of Scott County. All forms are now available at the newspaper office, located at 730 North Gardner Street (U.S. Highway 31 North) in the Montwood Center, Scottsburg. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Those completing Little Miss or Little Master applications should bring the forms and their $10 entry fee in cash to the Scott County Heritage Center and Museum, 1050 South Main Street, Scottsburg, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. Entries may also be mailed to Beth Keith, 2673 U.S. Highway 31 North, Austin, IN 47102. Personal checks will not be accepted. Group photos of contestants will be taken on June 27. Children should wear their Sunday best or their favorite outfits. There is no charge for participating in the Little Miss and Little Master group photos. Miss Scott County Fair Queen candidates will also have individual photos taken on June 27 at the museum. Cost will be $8, which is payable that night to photographer Dennis Preble. Group photos with reigning 2017 Miss Scott County Mallorie Mayer will be taken that evening as well. There is no charge for group photos. Young ladies entering the competition for 17- to 21-year-olds should mail their completed applications, autobiographies, release forms and $35 entry fees to Beth Keith, 2673 U.S. Highway 31 North, Austin, IN 47102. Applications must be postmarked by June 27. No application will be accepted after individual and group photos of candidates are taken that evening nor after that date. Parents with questions about the Little Miss and Little Master of Scott County contest may call Chairman Keith at 1-812-569-8760. Girls seeking sponsorships for the queen pageant and/or potential sponsors may call co-chairman Cindy Gladstein at 812-820-2364. Inquiries of this nature should be made as soon as possible.