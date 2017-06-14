Looking for something to do this weekend with the family, well Hardy Lake, located east of Austin, has a lot of fun activities scheduled for the family outdoors. The following is a schedule for the three days. Friday June 16 6 pm - Roving Naturalist: Look for the naturalist and his live guest as they rove through the campground 9:30 pm - Movie: Join us at the amphitheater to enjoy a family friendly movie under the stars Saturday, June 17 9 a.m. - Wilderness Survival 101: This week’s survival lesson will show you how to build a fire in the toughest of all situations. Learn tips that everyone can use, as well as how to build a fire by friction using a bow-drill. (Amphitheater) 12 noon - Mobile Nature Center: Hardy Lake’s nature center will be opening its doors down by the beach. Our naturalist will also be featuring a special item (or animal!) to show you. 7 p.m - Raptors of Hardy Lake: Join the Naturalist at the amphitheater for an up close look at some of the most common birds of prey found at Hardy Lake. 9 pm - Campfire Cooking: Food made over a fire seems to taste better. Join us as we cook the good ole fashioned way. Program will meet at the campground gatehouse. Sunday, June 18 11:00 am - Pontoon Tour: Climb aboard our pontoon boat for a relaxing cruise on Hardy Lake. Space is limited so you must pre-register at the campground gatehouse. Cost is $2 per person. This program is appropriate for ages 6 and up. Meet at the Alpha Marina courtesy dock to board the vessel. 12 noon - Pontoon Tour: Climb aboard our pontoon boat for a relaxing cruise on Hardy Lake. Space is limited so you must pre-register at the campground gatehouse. Cost is $2 per person. This program is appropriate for ages 6 and up. Meet at the Alpha Marina courtesy dock to board the vessel. -30-