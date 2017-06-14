A homeless man and a Scottsburg woman are among recent drug-related arrests, according to police reports filed. Michael A. Durbin, 33, was taken into custody by Sgt. Rodney Watts of the Scottsburg Police Department on Wednesday afternoon, June 7. Sgt. Watts related in the man’s probable cause affidavit that he was dispatched to Lake Iola in Scottsburg about possible drug activity. He found Durbin there and ran a “check” on him. Once he found out Durbin was wanted in Clark County, Sgt. Watts placed him under arrest. While Durbin was being processed at the Scott County Security Center, he was asked several times by jail staff if he had any “needles” (hypodermic syringes) in his possession. Reportedly, each time he was asked, Durbin said he did not. A jailer who put his hand in the man’s backpack to inventory its contents was accidentally stuck with an uncapped needle. He will undergo testing for several weeks to determine his health status. A small amount of methamphetamine (meth) was purportedly found in Durbin’s backpack. Consequently, Durbin’s charges included possession of meth within 500 feet of a public park, a Level 5 felony in Indiana, and a Level 6 felony of unlawful possession of a syringe. His trial date is September 5, and he was provided with the services of a public defender. Bail is set at $45,000 by corporate surety bond or 10% cash. Christie M. Rarick, 43, was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and meth by Deputy Rex Herald in the early morning hours of Friday, June 9. In a probable cause affidavit, Deputy Herald said he pulled into the Pioneer Village convenience store to check the business while on patrol. He said he noticed two vehicles parked outside the closed store. In one, he could see an individual. When he went up to the driver’s door, the deputy said he could smell burnt marijuana. He directed Rarick to get out of the car. When she complied, he said the woman pulled a small bag of what appeared to be marijuana from a pocket. As she walked away from the car, Deputy Herald said another baggie fell from her, landing on the ground. The baggie turned out to be a little over seven grams of meth. The marijuana weighed 3.41 grams. Rarick was placed into custody and transported to the Scott County Security Center. She appeared before Judge Jason Mount on Friday for her initial hearing on one count each of Level 5 felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. After her preliminary plea of not guilty, Rarick was assigned an initial jury trial date of September 5. Her bail was set at $45,000 by corporate surety bond or $4,500 cash. Rarick was released on bond Sunday night, June 11. She will reappear on Friday, June 16, to advise the court if she plans to employ an attorney to represent her in the case.