By Josh Suiter

Special Correspondent



During their June 6 meeting, members of the Floyd County Commissioners gave their blessing for the next bid phase for the Floyd County Jail renovations. Ben Shireman with Shireman Construction, who is handling the renovations, said the next piece of the project would include “caulking, masonry and restoration, replacing the outer metal door that was rotted out and some overhead doors in the Sally port.” Shireman said construction documents were almost complete and bids would be due July 5. The work on this phase would begin the first of August. Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said Shireman Construction is operating on the same schedule and budget previously approved by the commissioners. Shireman said construction materials have been showing up and that there have been a few delays in the process due to the rain. But that they have already completed the boiler project, which was previously approved by the commissioners. The commissioners approved the bid process by a vote of 3-0. During the meeting, the commissioners also presented a proclamation to honor the Floyd Central High School Orchestra for winning the state championship. A group of students were at the meeting to share their award and receive the proclamation. The commissioners also approved the closure of Wabash and Carver streets on July 2 from 1:30-9:30 for family reunion. “I think this is an annual event that we have always approved before” said Commissioner President Mark Seabrook. Commissioner John Schellenberger asked Loop if he was ok with this. Loop said “Yes, they have been doing it for over 20 years.” The closure was approved 3-0. In addition, the commissioners: Received a bid presented by Cheryl Mills, 1st Deputy in the Assessor’s office, for the 2022 cyclical reassessment. The bid was from Tyler Technologies for $726,715 and the commissioners are taking it under advisement until their next meeting. Approved making June 12-17 storm water awareness week. Approved the transfer of an old police car to Crawford County. It authorized the sale of a 2011 Crown Victoria.