If declared, the contiguous counties of Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Jackson, Lawrence, Orange and Scott would also qualify for the loans. If granted, residents, businesses and certain non-profit organizations affected would be eligible to apply.

“This flooding devastated residents of Washington County,” Gov. Holcomb said. “It left homes and businesses severely affected, and our goal is to offer assistance. The state is applying for low-interest disaster loans to provide that measure of help.”

The U.S. Small Business Administration administers the federal low-interest disaster loans program.

Gov. Holcomb has directed the Indiana Department of Homeland Security to continue coordinating state actions in the aftermath of these storms.

U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly (D-IN), U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-IN), and U.S. Representative Trey Hollingsworth (IN-09) are on board.

The three sent a letter to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) asking that the SBA provide disaster assistance to residents, businesses, and certain non-profit organizations, harmed by recent historic flooding.

A copy of the letter follows:

Dear Administrator McMahon,

We are writing to express our support for Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s June 5, 2017, request for Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster assistance resulting from severe storms and flooding that impacted the state of Indiana from May 20, 2017, through May 21, 2017. Numerous homes and businesses were destroyed or suffered major damage as a result of this event.

The Governor, as a result of the completion of joint preliminary damage assessments, has certified that the damage sustained by at least thirty-six homes or businesses meets or exceeds the minimum standards necessary to qualify for SBA assistance. The assistance that the SBA would be able to provide under the Disaster Loan Program is essential to helping individuals and businesses in Indiana recover from this event.

We urge you to expeditiously consider and approve the Governor’s request.



Sincerely,



Joe Donnelly



U.S. Senator







Todd Young



U.S. Senator







Trey Hollingsworth



U.S. Representative





