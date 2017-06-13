Nine contestants will vie for the title of 2017 Miss Clark County this year. The Miss Clark County Queen will be the official host of the Clark County 4-H Fair, July 14-22. The queen will also represent Clark County in the 2018 Indiana State Fair Queen Pageant that will be held in Indianapolis January 5-7, 2018. The contestants will be judged on the basis of the ability to converse, speaking ability, posture, poise, overall impression and personality. This judging is divided into four divisions which include a private interview and one minute prepared speech in the afternoon followed by the public pageant during which they will model their professional and formal wear. Yolanda Diaz, 2016 Miss Clark County, will crown the new queen on Saturday, June 17. The pageant will be held at the Charlestown High School Auditorium with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and the pageant beginning at 7 p.m. Adult admission is $3, children ages 4 to 12 will be $1 and children under 3 are free. Candidates participating in the pageant this year are: *Makenzie Blair is 18 years old and will be a freshman at the University of Louisville this coming fall. She is the daughter of Tiffany Bayer and is sponsored by Bagshaw Trucking of Memphis. *Molly Sumner is 18 years old and is a sophomore at Purdue University. She is the daughter of Donna Morgan Sumner and Bryan Sumner. She is sponsored by Pirates Grocery Store and Restaurant in Otisco. *Brittany Miller is 20 years of age and is looking forward to being a junior at Indiana University Southeast. Her parents are Nancy Rogers and John Rogers. Her sponsor for the pageant is Pamela K. Thompson, Attorney of Jeffersonville. *Brooke Adams is age 19 and is in her sophomore year at Indiana University Southeast. She is the daughter of Jacinta and Darrell Adams and is sponsored in the pageant by Erica Adams, Mary Kay Consultant of Charlestown. *Macie McCarty is 17 years old and will be attending Indiana University Southeast this fall. Her parents are Scott and Regina McCarty and she is sponsored by Sweet Serendipity Photography of Memphis. *Alyssa Marie Eberle is 18 years old and will be entering her freshman year at Purdue University this fall. She is the daughter of Stephanie Spears and John Adam Jr. This year she is sponsored by KFC on Hamburg Pike. *Bailey Quay Crace is 19 years of age and is a sophomore at Indiana University Southeast. Her parents are Bryan and Joanna Crace and she is sponsored by Tina Schexnayder, Lula Roe of Marysville. *Shelby Riley is 18 years old and will be a freshman at Western Kentucky University. Her parents are Shawn and Susan Riley. She is sponsored by Remax First of Jeffersonville. *Abby Burgin is 18 years old and is the daughter of Bryan Burgin and Susan Krouse. Her sponsor for the pageant is Roger Stricker Electric of Nabb.