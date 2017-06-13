The end of May and the start of June turned out to be quite a busy time for the Scott County Sheriff’s Department. Of the dozen crashes to which officers were dispatched, four involved hitting deer and five resulted in injuries to either drivers or passengers. The bad luck streak began Memorial Day, May 29, with a two-vehicle mishap at the notorious intersection of State Road 56 West and Boatman Road. A 2007 Ford Mustang driven by Randy Mayse, 36, Austin, was struck by a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by Sandra D. Conrad, 55, Palmyra, just after 12 noon on the holiday. Mayse had been northbound on the side road. Witnesses said they saw the Mustang pull out in front of the Grand Cherokee, which was westbound. Neither Mayse nor Conrad was injured, according to Deputy James Shelton’s report, but Conrad’s two passengers had injuries. Front seat passenger Alyssa Smith, 21, New Albany had an eye injury, and Nelson T. Sloan, 24, Palmyra, experienced back pain. Scott County EMS technicians assisted them at the scene and then transported them to Scott Memorial Hospital for evaluations. Deputy Shelton estimated the property damage caused by the accident to be up to $50,000. Deputy Joe Guarneri and First Responders from Scottsburg Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD) assisted at the scene. On Tuesday, May 30, a motorcyclist wrecked as he was driving west on Crothersville Road about 150 feet past Bogardus Road. The incident was recorded at 4:35 p.m., and Deputy Guarneri was dispatched. The motorcyclist was identified as Michael L. Walker, 51, Austin. He told the officer that he had to swerve to avoid hitting what he thought was either a dog or a groundhog in the road. The motorcycle went out of control and crashed. Walker was not wearing a helmet. He suffered a possible injury to his shoulder/upper arm for which he was transported by Scott County EMS ambulance to the local hospital. Property damage was estimated by Deputy Guarneri to be under $1,001. Two more injury accidents happened on Friday, June 2. The first occurred at 8:11 a.m. on Hardy Lake Road 200 feet north of Harrod Road. Harrod Rd. marks the last intersection before the entrance to Hardy Lake. When Deputies Guarneri and Shelton arrived, they found motorist John T. Broberg, 33, Scottsburg, at the scene. Broberg at first told Deputy Guarneri that he was going to work driving his 2017 Lincoln Continental. Later, he reportedly said he didn’t know where he was, but he remembered hitting a guardrail. The car flipped and landed on its top in the middle of the road. Broberg was taken by ambulance to Scott Memorial. He had contusions and bruises to his head. After he was released at the hospital, he was placed in custody on a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (OWI). Property damage was estimated at up to $100,000 to the car and guardrail by Deputy Guarneri. An accident involving a farm planter was the final mishap in the string of injury crashes. At 10:46 p.m. that night, Deputies Rex Herald, Jac Sanders and James Ward were dispatched to an accident on S.R. 56 East about 2,000 feet east of Double or Nothing Road. Gregory K. Wischmeier, 24, Brownstown, was pulling the planter on S.R. 56 westward. Alexander M. May, 18, Scottsburg, was headed east in a 2000 Ford Mustang and told Deputy Herald that he had just passed another eastbound vehicle when he saw blinking lights ahead of him. May said he thought the lights were in the westbound lane. Instead, May discovered it was the tractor-powered planter in his path, and he struck the rear of it. Wischmeier said he saw the car coming, but he felt had plenty of time to pull onto the state highway from a field entrance. The approaching Mustang was going a lot faster than what he thought, however. An eastbound motorist corroborated the farmer’s estimate of the Mustang’s speed. May’s airbag and seatbelt kept him from injury. His passenger, Emily Johnson, 17, Lexington, however, suffered a possible knee/lower leg injury. She was transported by Scott County EMS to the local hospital. Up to $50,000 in property damage was caused by the collision. Two people were hurt in a wreck on State Road 203 south of its intersection with S.R. 56 East on Wednesday, June 7. Deputies J.R. Ward, Rex Herald and Jac Sanders were dispatched to the scene at 6:06 p.m., finding a young woman and a baby trapped inside the wreckage of a 2005 Toyota Corolla which had collided head-on with a 2011 Peterbuilt semi-tractor-trailer. The car driver, Amy R. Yates, 20, Lexington, was driving south on S.R. 203 when she said she looked into the car’s rear mirror at her daughter, one-year-old Braylynn M. Yates. She told Deputy Ward in a hospital interview that, when she looked back at the roadway, the car was in the wrong lane and headed straight for the northbound semi rig and its horrified driver, Ronald D. Thompson, 59, North Vernon. Thompson later told the deputy that he tried to swerve away from the car, but a guardrail prevented him from avoiding the collision. Scott County EMS, Lexington firemen and First Responders descended on the scene. The child was taken out first and then transported by ambulance to Scott Memorial Hospital. The little girl had experienced chest pain after the crash. Amy Yates had to be cut out of the wreckage and suffered possible abdominal and pelvic injuries. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital by Air Methods medical helicopter for treatment. Thompson experienced leg pain at the scene but refused medical assistance, the officer’s report noted. Wrecker crews and firemen stayed at the scene to remove debris from the site. Property damage was estimated at up to $50,000. The only injury mishap that occurred in Scottsburg during the two-week period happened early on Friday afternoon, June 9, on S.R. 56 West at the I-65 interchange. Motorcyclist James E. Upton, 53, Campbellsburg, told Scottsburg Patrolman Loren Rutherford that he had been driving his 2016 Harley eastbound when he tried to merge from the left lane into the right. Unfortunately, Upton said he didn’t see a camper in that right lane being driven by Kenneth W. Zimmerman, 55, Peru. The motorcycle struck the camper. Upton was treated at the scene for scrapes to his arms. Still in pain hours later, Upton went to the hospital’s emergency room, where doctors told him he had broken his tailbone. Property loss was estimated at up to $5,000 by Ptl. Rutherford. He was assisted at the scene by Capt. David Hardin and Sgt. Joe Nicholson.