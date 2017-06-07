Kristin Cox, Director of Youth & Family Sports for the City of Charlestown is excited to announce a variety of camps set for this summer for local youth. Registration for the camps can be done online at http://tshq.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=1626837. Paper registration forms are available upon request via email at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . The camps offered include: *All Sports Camp- The City of Charlestown – Youth & Family Sports is offering an “All Sports Camp,” June 12-June 15 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for boys and girls entering into grades first-sixth grade. Come and try a variety of sports and learn from local coaches. Each day a new sport will be introduced: volleyball, soccer, track & field, and miniature golf. They will meet each morning in the gym at Charlestown Middle School. Sports played each day will be determined by the weather. They will inform each camper the previous day of camp plans so that campers can bring any equipment, if desired. You are welcome to bring special equipment, however, it is not required to attend this camp. Equipment will be provided to each camper for daily use. Each camper will receive a t-shirt for their participation. Cost for this camp is $50 per camper. The deadline to register is June 9. *Superhero Camp- Have you ever wanted to connect with your inner superhero? Here’s your chance! Superhero Camp will be held June 21, 22, 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and is offered by the City of Charlestown - Youth & Family Sports. Participants may be incoming Kindergarten through fifth graders, boys and girls. Each day will consist of some crafts, special guest speakers, many physical activities, games and contests. They will be located at either Greenway Park or the Arts & Enrichment Building depending on weather. Also, each day they will provide lunch prior to departure. The cost is $30, which includes lunch and a t-shirt. Camp instructors will be Kristin Cox, along with local high school students and coaches. For questions, please feel free to contact Kristin Cox at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 812-256-3422, ext. 325. Deadline to register is June 16. *Sara Nord / Kristin Mattox-Cox Basketball Camp - This basketball camp is designed to teach fundamental skills that can be continued at home. Each session will build upon the next. From proper shooting technique, defense, rebounding, passing, and ball handling, campers will hear and will be guided in learning these skills from two of the top players in the history of the University of Louisville basketball program. Along with fundamental learning, campers will also participate in various camp competitions for prizes. This camp will benefit beginning to experienced players. This camp is for boys and girls entering into Kindergarten through eighth grade. It will be held at Charlestown High School gym, July 17-20 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The Kindergarten thru first grade division will finish each day at 10:30 a.m. The cost is $75 per camper entering into second through eighth grade and $45 for campers entering into Kindergarten through firs grade. Each camper will receive a t-shirt. For more information, feel free to contact Kristin Cox at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it or 812-256-3422 x325. Deadline to register is July 14.