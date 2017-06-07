The fair is a celebration of the year-round efforts of the youth involved in 4-H. These youth are dedicated to living out the 4-H motto: “To Make the Best Better.”

The fair is their gift to the community, a week full of educational experiences and exhibits for the whole family!

4-Hers’ projects will be on display throughout the week, including projects in photography, horticulture, canning, arts and crafts, foods, needlecraft, and fine arts. A “Color Me Green” Color Run will be held on Wednesday, June 7th at 12:00 PM, as well as a Queen contest at 7:00 PM Wednesday. A talent show will take place on Thursday, June 8th at 7:00 PM.

Other 2017 Fair activities include a carnival, animal shows, a dunking booth, a demolition derby, exhibits, and much more! For a full schedule of events visit www.extension.purdue.edu/floyd.