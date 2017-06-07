What apparently started out as a domestic disturbance on Monday night, May 29, at an Austin home ended up with everyone involved going to jail. According to the probable cause affidavit prepared by Austin Patrolman Scott McCoskey, a reserve officer was told by Dennis Cravens, 53, that a man and woman at his home on Wilbur Avenue were yelling and throwing objects at each other. The pair was identified as Patricia J. Tyree, 66, and her son, Jason R. Tyree, 39. They gave their home addresses as the residence of Cravens. Because he would not stop yelling, Jason Tyree was told he would be placed under arrest. That apparently prompted Tyree to announce he’d fight police officers if they tried to take him to jail. Ptl. McCoskey got control of the situation by tasing Tyree, allowing a reserve officer to handcuff him. Patricia Tyree came outside to where officers were handcuffing her son and began yelling, too. She continued despite officers’ telling her to stop, the report said, but officers ignored her. Cravens then arrived at the scene and began yelling at Patricia Tyree, even though he was assured by Ptl. McCoskey that the situation was under control and that the mother would be joining her son in custody. Before her handcuffs could be applied, Patricia Tyree allegedly struck Cravens. Cravens continued to yell at the woman. Consequently, she and Cravens were each handcuffed and carted off to the Scott County Security Center in Scottsburg. Cravens has only a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge against him. He was released on his own recognizance on May 31 to await his bench trial on July 31. Jason Tyree is charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He too has a bench trial July 31 and was released on his own recognizance. Patricia Tyree is charged with misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. Since she is serving out a sentence on probation through 2021, a petition for detainer was filed against her, and she is being held without bond for 15 days. When that time expires, her bail will be $5,000 by corporate surety bond or $500 cash.