A couple who had been living with a disabled man in Austin have been spending their time lately in the Scott County Jail. Stephany K. McIntosh Gilbert, 28, and Jeremy Gilbert, 30, may not be welcomed back at the apartment they’d been sharing with the handicapped man because they apparently used their friend’s pickup truck to commit a series of thefts from the Scottsburg Wal-Mart. The pair had been on the store’s radar for some time. According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Scottsburg Detective Steven Herald, the Gilberts had stolen a stack of wicker-type chairs displayed in front of the store, a $258 Snapper lawn mower, a weedeater valued at nearly $150, and a car battery valued at nearly $100 and three lawnmower batteries. In each of the four visits, the couple was seen in and around or loading merchandise into a green Ford Explorer. The vehicle was impounded by Austin police who stopped Jeremy Gilbert on May 19. Gilbert was charged with an infraction of driving while suspended in that stop. Det. Herald visited the Gilberts’ friend, who told him he allowed the couple to stay with him at times and that he let them use his Explorer. Jeremy Gilbert is now charged with two misdemeanor counts of theft. Currently, he has a bench trial scheduled July 24. He is being held in lieu of bail of $5,000 by corporate surety bond or $500 cash. Stephany Gilbert also has three counts of theft filed against her, all misdemeanors, but a Notice of Prior Offense was also filed by the Prosecutor’s Office against her, and that is a Level 6 felony. A State’s petition for detainer and/or greater-than-standard bond was also filed in her case, and she is currently serving 15 days without bail. Once that period is completed, her bail will be $25,000 by corporate surety bond $2,500 cash. Her jury trial date is August 1. Their friend got his Explorer back after paying impoundment fees.