A 17-year-old juvenile continues to be held at the Jackson County Juvenile Center in Brownstown following the shooting of one of his friends in Beechwood Park last Wednesday night, May 31. Video of the confrontation between the youth and an acquaintance identified as Johnathan Borton, 19, has been widely viewed on Youtube and in television reports of the incident aired by Louisville media. Reportedly, a person with another group of people at the park heard shouting and began videoing the incident, thinking the pair would get into a fistfight. Instead, the individual videoed Borton being shot in the knee, allegedly by the 17-year-old. The juvenile lives in Austin with his family but apparently is not enrolled in school. 9-1-1 calls made by frightened bystanders alerted Scottsburg police about the incident, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. that Wednesday. The site was in a small parking lot accessible by South Railroad Street near a small shelter house. The juvenile had left the scene by the time officers arrived. Patrolmen Troy Ford, Shawn Hurt, James Vires and Greg Green secured the site while Scott County EMS staff assisted Borton and transported him to Scott Memorial Hospital. Indiana State Police and officers with the Sheriff’s Department also assisted at the scene. Borton is to undergo surgery on his wound, it was learned. The juvenile suspect was identified shortly after the shooting and surrendered to authorities that same evening. He was placed into custody and transported to the Jackson County center. The .22 caliber handgun was retrieved by local police from a roadside ditch about four hours after the shooting. Prosecutor Chris Owens stated that preliminary legal action has been taken against the juvenile. Additional filings are expected within the next two weeks. Detective Steven Herald of the Scottsburg Police Department is in charge of the investigation. Anyone with information concerning the incident is encouraged to call him at 812-752-2333.