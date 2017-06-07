Police are alleging that Richard Lee Burton, Jr, murdered: Danny G. Newlin, 5/31/1959, preliminary cause of death is gunshot wounds; Kelley Kay Newlin, 8/19/1975, preliminary cause of death is gunshot wound and Austin Newlin, 2/6/2003, preliminary cause of death is gunshot wounds.

The relationship of the victims is father, mother and son.

Burton's body was found in Monroe County on Monday morning. His cause of death is being determined by the Monroe County coroner.