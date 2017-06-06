Plenty of booth spaces are available for the 139th annual Lexington Old Settlers’ festival planned Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17. Organized by the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, Old Settlers is one of the oldest continually operated festivals in the nation. It also kicks off Scott County’s yearly outdoor festival season. Individuals, businesses and organizations who register for booths by Thursday, June 1, will be charged $15; after that date, the cost is $20. Booth holders will also be charged for the width of their booths. That money will be collected by firemen on Saturday. To reserve space, send checks or money orders made out to the fire department for the number of booths needed to the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 226, Lexington, IN 47138. For more information, call Matt Oberlies at 812-595-0159. Activities and attractions this year at Old Settlers is a combination of traditional and new events. The festival begins that Friday in English Park at 10:30 a.m. Firemen will offer their famous fish sandwiches and dinners starting then under the big tent. Free children’s activities begin at 5:30 p.m., and youngsters can also enjoy free admission to bounce houses. A new event, an archery tournament, will start at 4:30 p.m. and continue through 8:30 p.m. Cost to enter is $5 per archer, and anyone ages nine and older can compete in one of four age divisions. Persons who are 18 will compete as adults. All equipment will be provided to competitors. If equipment is brought, it must be NASP approved. Competition will continue Saturday, June 17, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Average scores from the two days will be used to determine winners. Trophies will be provided for winners, with medals presented to competitors finishing second and third. Trophies will also be presented to overall male and female archers. Awards presentations will take place at 6:30 p.m. on the Saturday of Old Settlers. Call tournament organizer Jason Tillison at 765-561-5391 to learn more and pre-register for the shoot. On that Friday, booths will open that afternoon, and at 6 p.m., musician Lanny McIntosh and the King of Wing Band will perform until the festival grounds close for the night. A special ceremony dedicating a memorial to the late Frances and Terry Barnes will take place at 8 p.m. The couple donated many hours to the Lexington and Scott County communities during their lives. Saturday, June 17, has a full schedule of attractions. At 8:15 a.m., the Captain’s Romp, a 5k run/walk event, will be held. The fish fry under the big tent will start at 10:30 a.m. More free children’s games will be offered, and bounce houses will open. The archery competition will start at 10 a.m. At 11 a.m., entries in the annual Lexington parade will start lining up around the downtown square. It will step off at 11:30 a.m., ending at the park. Cannon demonstrations and shoots are scheduled throughout the day, and Cowboy Posse shows begin at 12 noon and at 3 p.m. At 1 p.m., members of Fur Takers of America will provide a demonstration of their skills. The organization promotes and protects America’s trapping heritage. Starting at 2 p.m., children will be invited to compete in a kiddy tractor pull. Re-enactors from Salem will present a Civil War themed re-enactment at 2:30 p.m. An old-time fashion show is scheduled to follow the 3 p.m. Cowboy Posse show at 4 p.m. On stage, the Midnight Special band will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Winners in the archery tournament will be presented their trophies and medals at 6:30 p.m. Old Settlers will conclude its free entertainment with the Paul Boggs Band from 8 to 10 p.m. More information about activities and entertainment can be obtained by calling Mike Higgins at 812-595-0159. -30-