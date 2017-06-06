The Crothersville Red White & Blue Festival kicks off June 8 for a flag waving salute to Old Glory and military service veterans. This year’s event is June 8-10 held at the Crothersville Community School grounds. This is the 42nd festival for the annual patriotic salute tagged as “Indiana’s Most Patriotic Festival”, said festival director Sherry Bridges. Our community takes pride in honoring our veterans and Old Glory. Terry Prine will be master of ceremonies throughout the three-day festival. Bobby Deal is entertainment chairman. There will be wholesome family centered fun for everyone as Zambelli Fireworks will provide a patriotic fireworks show. Robert Becker and Radio 96.3 Coolbus, WJAA will broadcast live starting at 9pm and will start the count down at 10pm as Zambelli Fireworks lights up the Crothersville sky. Visitors are encouraged to come early with their lawn chairs or blankets, mark their spot and head to the festival grounds and enjoy the food and visit with family and friends. Fun Services-Indiana will be kicking off the festival on Wednesday June 7 with bracelet night. Wristbands for the, “Family Fun Zone” will be $8. Hours are 5pm to 9pm. Wristbands for the Thursday, Friday and Saturday are $10 with single tickets $1. Hours for Thursday and Friday, 5pm to 10pm and Saturday, 11am to 10:30pm. Always a crowd draw, the Baby Contest registration will begin at 2:30 on Thursday June 8 in the CHS gym. Judging begins at 4:00pm. Categories are, birth to three months, four to seven months, eight to 12 months, 13 to 24 months, 25 to 36 months and 37 to 48 months. First and second will be awarded to a boy and a girl in each category. Entry fee is $5 dollars. Winners will announced from the stage at 6pm. ACTS, (Actors Community Theater Seymour) is sponsoring this event. Booths open Thursday evening at 5pm and at 5:30pm the 42nd RWB Prince and Princess will be crowned from the stage. Crothersville FFA is sponsoring the contest. The 41st RWB Prince and Princess, Devin Morgan and Jamie Caudill will crown the new royalty. Opening ceremonies will take place at 6:30pm as the community pauses to salute a local veteran and honor, “Old Glory”. At 7pm Donovan Harris will take center stage. Harris a singer -songwriter from Tampico has been singing and playing music since he was 4 years old. His love of music ranges from Country Western to Ragtime Blues. Gospel group, Redemption Cross will take the stage at 7:30pm followed by The Colwells at 8:30pm. as they will close out the evening. Friday, June 9 is Bluegrass night with booths opening at 5pm. Colts in Motion, a 42 foot-long traveling museum full of interactive Colts history and memorabilia will be set up on Preston Street in front of the gym from 5 to 7 p.m.. Matthew Williams will take the stage at 5 p.m. followed by the Country Kickers at 5:30 p.m. 105.3 WMPI of Scottsburg will broadcast live from the festival grounds and visitors will have the opportunity to spin the wheel for prizes. Backwoods Bluegrass takes the stage at 6:45 p.m. followed by Grandview Junction featuring former resident Linda Miller Musselwhite at 7:45 p.m.. Tipping off at 8:45 p.m. will be James White and Deer Creek. The Festival starts early Saturday morning on June 10. The entire day is filled with wholesome fun family activities. Booths open at 9 a.m. Crothersville FFA will be serving their traditional breakfast of biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage and drink at 7am. Beginning at 8am the Lady Tigers Volleyball team will sponsor a co-ed Volleyball Tournament in the boys gym. Cost is $20 dollars per player. At 10 a.m. the Crothersville-Vernon Twp. Fire Department will sponsor the Water Ball Contest. Registration is at 9 a.m. They will be set up in the Elementary parking lot. At 10 a.m. is the Bubble Gum Blowing Contest in front of the stage. Age groups are, five to seven years, eight to 10, 11 to 12 and 13 and up. Prizes will be given in each age group. Also, at 10am is registration for the Pedal Tractor Pull sponsored by the Traditional Young Farmers. Pulling will begin at 10:30 a.m. on South Preston in front of festival ground. Cake and Pie contest will be held at the Crothersville Town Hall. Baked good can be registered from 10 to 11a.m. by entering the meeting room door with judging at 11:15 a.m. Categories for the pies are, fruit, cream, your specialty and cobblers. For the cakes, layer, sheet, decorated and your speciality. Winners will be announced from the stage at 5:15 p.m. with the auction to follow. The event is sponsored by the Crothersville Town Council. Marion Gill, Parade Chairman and her team will be set up at the corner of East and Bard Streets at 10:30a.m. to register entry's for the 42nd RWB Parade. Judging begins at 1 p.m. and the parade steps off at 1:30 p.m. At 11a.m., Denise Maxie will set the table for the constants as they participate in the Pork Burger Eating Contest. Constants will see how many, “World Famous FFA Pork Burgers” they can eat in 10 minutes. The winner will receive a cash prize. For almost 40 years children of the community have been decorating their bicycles and dressing up their pets in red, white and blue. This year the Pet & Bike Parade will be at 12 noon in front of the stage. Cash prizes will be given to the winners. Ages are, pre-school to kindergarten, first and second grade, third and fourth grade. The Long Family singers a gospel group from Freetown will take the stage at 12:30pm The 42nd RWB Parade steps off at 1:30 p.m. Grand Marshall is the Lady Tigers Basketball Team sectional winners coached by Kevin Hensley. Stars & Stripes will be stepping to the music in front of the stage at 3 p.m. followed by Adam Schill of Big Top Productions, LLC will entertain children of all ages at 4 p.m. Adam will also be strolling the grounds after his performace bringing smiles to everyone. Brian Fink will be performing at 4:30 p.m. on stage. The Cake and Pie winners will be announced at 5:15 p.m and all entry's will be auctioned off. Proceeds will go to the 2018 RWB Zambelli Fireworks fund. KO's Martial Arts will be doing a demonstration at 5:30 p.m. followed by singer Matthew Williams at 6 p.m. Monday Night Special will be entertaining us at 7:15 p.m.. Closing out the night will be headliner band, Alley Katz at 8:15 p.m. Vendor Raffles will be drawn at 9pm from the stage. Not only will the Crothersville-Vernon Twp. Fire Department sponsor the Water Ball Contest they will be frying fish at the firehouse on Moore Street on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Hammacher Hall, at 211 W. Howard Street will be open Saturday June 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Historical items of Crothersville and Vernon Township will be on display. Drinks and snacks will be availiable for purchase. It's being sponsored by Crothersville Historical & Cultural Arts Accociation. Handicap parking will be in the school Administration Building parking lot at the south end of Preston Street. Restrooms are located inside the gym entrance to the left. The festival ask that you leave your pets at home unless they are in a contest or a service animal. Also, bicycles are not to be ridden on festival grounds unless in the parade. The RWB Festival Committee encourages the community to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy the events while visiting with family and friends. Thursday, June 8 2:30 Baby contest registration, (Gym) 4:00 Baby contest judging 5:00 Booths open 5:30 RWB Prince and Princess contest (stage) 6:00 Winners of Baby Contest (stage) 6:30 42nd RWB Opening Ceromonies 7:00 Donovan Harris 7:30 Redemption Cross 8:30 The Colwells Friday, June 9 5:00 Booths open 5:00 Colts in Motion 5:00 Matthew Williams 5:30 Country Kickers 6:00 105.3 WMPI live remote 6:45 Backwoods Bluegrass 7:45 Grandview Junction 8:45 James White and Deer Creek Saturday, June 10 7am FFA Breakfast 8:00 Co-ed Volleyball tourney (boys gym) 9:00 Registration Fireman's Waterball 9:00 Booths Open 10:00 Pedal Tractor Pull registration(south Preston) 10:00 Fireman's Waterball Contest 10:00 Cake & Pie Registration (Town Hall) 10:00 Bubble Gum Blowing Contest (stage) 10:30 RWB Parade registration (corner East & Bard Street) 10:30 Pedal Tractor Pull 11:00 Pork Burger Eating Contest (Stage) 11:15 Judging begins for Cake & Pie Noon Pet & Bike Parade (stage) 12:30 Long Family Singers (stage) 1:30 42nd RWB Parade 3:00 Stars and Stripes (stage) 4:00 Adam Schill 4:30 Brian Fink 5:15 Cake and Pie auction (stage) 5:30 KO”s Martial Arts 6:00 Matthew Williams 7:15 Monday Night Special Band 8:15 to 10:30 Alley Katz Band 9:00 Vendor Raffles 10:00 Zambelli Fire Works 10:30 Festival Closes Who to contact for Red White & Blue Festival Events Parade, Marion Gill, 812.216.8146 Baby Contest, Vickey Oliphant, 812.445.3218 Cake & Pie Contest, Town Council, 812.793.2311 Prince & Princess, FFA, 812.793.2051 Entertainment, Bobby Deal, 812.889.3710 Pedal Tractor Pull, Traditional Young Farmers, 812.216.3981 Co-ed Volleyball Tourney, Chad Wilson, 812.530.1181 Pork Burger Eating Contest, Denise Maxie, 812.530.6346 Zambelli Fireworks, Brady Riley, 812.525.1399 Fireman's Waterball, Jason Hillenburg, 812.569.7468 Antique Tractors, Kevin Hoevener, 812.524.0372 Media, Brady Riley, 812.525.1399 Media, Chester Jones, 812.216.0050 Master of Ceremonies, Terry Prine, 812.523.3869 Hammacher Hall, 812.521.3695 Booths and General Information, Sherry Bridges, 812.569.0407 Doris Kovener, 812.793.2573 -30-