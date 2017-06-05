This morning shortly after 8:00 am, the Monroe County, IN Sheriff’s Department received a tip that Richard Lee Burton, Jr’s vehicle was parked at the Blackwell Horse Camp in Monroe County near State Road #446. When deputies approached the vehicle they found a body believed to be that of Richard Lee Burton, Jr. deceased in his vehicle. The official confirmation of identification on Richard Lee Burton, Jr will be made by the Monroe County Coroner’s Office. This investigation is continuing but, information discovered from last night’s investigation by Indiana State Police Detectives lead investigators to believe Richard Lee Burton, Jr. was responsible for the deaths of all three victims located inside of the residence at 5882 South Beck’s Mill Road in rural Washington County. If information is discovered that changes this belief, Indiana State Police Detectives will obviously follow those leads. The cause of death to Richard Lee Burton, Jr will be released by the Monroe County Coroner. The information on the identities and causes of death to the three bodies located on Beck’s Mill Road will not be released until the autopsies are completed in Salem tomorrow morning. A news briefing will be held by me at the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg at 12:30 pm on today’s date. The briefing will take place inside of the post in the training room. No interviews will be conducted or further information will be released until this briefing.