Roger D. McIntosh, the man pointed to as the person who encouraged a cousin to kill a Lexington area man and woman in 2016, had his initial court hearing for the crime on Friday morning, May 19. The 57-year-old McIntosh has been charged with two counts of murder and one count each of conspiracy to commit murder and obstruction of justice in the March, 2016, shooting deaths of Michele Brewer, 45, and Willard “Willie” Bowling, 51. Roger McIntosh, who resided in Crothersville, allegedly persuaded his cousin, Phillip D. McIntosh, 54, North Vernon, to shoot the couple while they were at home in Brewer’s trailer, which is located on State Road 356 east of Lexington. Phillip McIntosh’s brother, David T. McIntosh, 50, also of North Vernon, was allegedly drawn into the murderous plot as well. He was purportedly found in possession of a hand-written map of the area around Brewer’s mobile home and a spent shell casing, allegedly from a gun used in the murder. Supposedly, Roger McIntosh wanted Brewer removed as a witness against him in a drug dealing case. Phillip McIntosh allegedly drove to the woman’s home and shot her. Mullins was killed, apparently to remove him as a witness to Brewer’s death. Charges filed against Phillip McIntosh in the case mirror those in his cousin Roger’s case. The charges against David McIntosh include one count each of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. All charges were filed April 27 in Scott Circuit Court. David McIntosh was already in the county jail awaiting his trial over unrelated drug charges. A hearing involving a trial date on David McIntosh’s drug charges is scheduled June 1. The brothers’ initial murder trial date was set for July 31. David McIntosh’s public defender has filed motions for a speedy trial and to set bail, but neither has received the court’s attention yet. On the court’s own motion, Phillip McIntosh’s jury trial has been rescheduled for July 24. In his May 19 initial hearing, a preliminary plea of not guilty was entered for Roger McIntosh, and a jury trial date of September 5 was scheduled. As was the case in his cousins’ cases, a special judge, Vicki Carmichael, has been appointed to preside in the case. The defendant will receive the services of a public defender. Roger McIntosh is currently serving a 13-year sentence at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle, In., over a Jackson County drug case. He has already been returned to that facility.